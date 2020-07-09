Iceycat25's Loss Has Struck The Gaming Community; What Happened To Iceycat25?

Rainbow Six Siege fans are deeply devastated by the loss of one of the finest players and analysts of all time, Iceycat25. It was on June 28, 2020, when one of his co-hosts announced his demise. The YouTuber was just 42 years of age and his untimely demise came as a shock for every person he had inspired. His fans have taken to Twitter to express their sadness and have written beautiful things about him.

Also Read | Five best VPNs for PUBG Mobile: Find your favourite VPN portal here

Iceycat25 cause of death

With 386,000 YouTube subscribers, the legendary gamer has inspired people beyond imagination. To let everyone know about the news of his passing, Rainbow Siege podcast co-host, Kapdan revealed the news in a post. The post read: "it is with a very heavy heart that I let you all know that Iceycat25 passed away this week from suicide... I am 100% sure that Iceycat25 wanted to get through the challenges he was facing, but ultimately felt like there was no way out".

Also Read | 180+ Best COC Clan Names: Full list of cool and legendary names here

The official page of Rainbow Six Siege also wrote a wonderful heart touching post for the beloved gamer, which read: "The Siege Community has lost a Pioneer content creator of the Rainbow Six Siege community, Iceycat25. Iceycat25 helped shaped the game since the very beginning, and his loss will be felt by everyone".

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks for Season 3 reveal new skins, gameplay and more

Who was Iceycat25?

Iceycat25 real name was Lee Auter, a pro gamer who is known for his YouTube career and being a huge part of Rainbow Six Seige podcast. He had more than 386,000 YouTube subscribers and uncountable fans who always kept showering love on him.

Iceycat25 aka Auter Lee fans mourn his loss on Twitter with heartfelt posts

Also Read | Non Chinese Mobile Games: List Of Incredible Games That You Must Switch To

Rip IceyCat , one of the OG Rainbow 6 Siege youtubers pic.twitter.com/ldsK50Tpzg — jack bauer (@jackbau89021076) July 9, 2020

Also Read | Is 'COD' Mobile a Chinese app? 'Call of Duty' mobile origin country revealed

Rest in peace @iceycat25 and @blue622



I've never watched their streams but I hope they're in a good place now.



If you feel suicidal, please reach out to someone or professional help. There are people who love and care about you. Stay strong♡ — j (@kokosnusslos) July 8, 2020

may he rest in peace iceycat25 pic.twitter.com/XJ76Uo10Oy — pat | パット (@moxbruh) June 28, 2020

Also Read | Call of Duty Warzone mic and voice chat not working? Here's the fix

What happened to Iceycat25?

The sad news for the loss of a legendary gamer struck the gaming community completely. According to reports, Iceycat25 cause of death was suicide. The reason behind the demise of such an inspiring individual is still not known. However, every fan and his loved ones are wishing for his peaceful journey beyond.

Also Read | Is Dream11 a Chinese app? This fantasy sports app is from which country?