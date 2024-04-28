Videos
Published Apr 27, 2024 at 11:50 PM IST
Houthi rebels shoot down US reaper drone, release footage of attack
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down another US military MQ-9 Reaper drone. They aired footage of parts that corresponded to known pieces of the unmanned aircraft. The Houthis said they shot down the Predator with a surface-to-air missile. The US military acknowledged that “a MQ-9 drone crashed in Yemen”. Footage released by the Houthis included 'a missile launch targeting the drone' and the de
Published April 27th, 2024 at 23:50 IST
