Chaos Outside Chittagong Court As Chinmoy Das's Bail Plea Rejected

Chaos outside a Chittagong court in Bangladesh occurred when the bail plea of Hindu monk Chinmoy Das, also known as Chinmoy Prabhu, was rejected. This rejection sparked tension and unrest, as his supporters gathered outside the court in protest. The scene reportedly involved crowds and heated emotions as people expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. Chinmoy Das had been facing charges, and his supporters had hoped for his release on bail. The situation highlighted the growing concern and division surrounding his case. The rejection of his plea in court intensified public sentiment, leading to disturbances in the area.