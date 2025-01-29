VIDEO: Stampede-Like Situation Breaks Out at Maha Kumbh Amid Mauni Amavasya Rush; Many Injured

A stampede-like situation has been reported in Prayagraj at the Maha Kumbh as thousands of thousands pilgrims visit the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared and many people have been injured. Multiple casualties were feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said. Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured".