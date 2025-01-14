sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ BCCI Cracks The Whip | Suchir Balaji | Maha Kumbh | Los Angeles Wildfires | Gaza Truce Deal | HMPV |
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Mahakumbh 2025, First 'Amrit Snan On Makar Sankranti Today, Millions Devotees Gather In Sangam
Published Jan 14, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST

VIDEO: Mahakumbh 2025, First 'Amrit Snan On Makar Sankranti Today, Millions Devotees Gather In Sangam

On Tuesday, thousands of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh.

Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival, celebrates the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere, symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity. The spiritual fervor at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers brought together pilgrims seeking blessings and purification during this sacred event.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share