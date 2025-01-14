VIDEO: Mahakumbh 2025, First 'Amrit Snan On Makar Sankranti Today, Millions Devotees Gather In Sangam

On Tuesday, thousands of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh.

Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival, celebrates the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere, symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity. The spiritual fervor at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers brought together pilgrims seeking blessings and purification during this sacred event.