VIDEO: Manmohan Singh To Be Accorded State Funeral, 7-Day National Mourning Declared

The Government of India has announced a seven-day period of national mourning to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics and a key architect of the nation’s economic transformation. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across all government buildings as a mark of respect. All official programs and events scheduled for Friday have been canceled. Official sources have confirmed that the Union Cabinet will convene a meeting at 11 am on Friday to deliberate on further arrangements and pay homage to the late leader. Dr. Singh’s unparalleled contributions to the nation, both as an economic reformer and as a statesman, have left an indelible mark on India’s history. This mourning period provides the nation an opportunity to reflect on his legacy and the profound impact of his leadership.