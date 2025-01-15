VIDEO: PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON project is spread over 9 acres with temples and deities. Its aim is to promote peace and harmony. Prime Minister Narendara Modi addresses the gathering and observes that India’s unity lies in its spiritual diversity. He explained how Srila Prabhupada through ISKCON, contributed uniquely to the stream of devotion while sharing the same spiritual vibes.