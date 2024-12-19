VIDEO: Mumbai Ferry Mishap, 13 Dead & 110 Passengers Rescued, PM & CM Fadnavis Announce Ex-Gratia

A tragic accident unfolded near Karanja, off the Mumbai coast, when a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with the Neel Kamal ferry. The ferry was on its routine route from the iconic Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when the catastrophic collision occurred. The impact led to the tragic loss of 13 lives, while 68 passengers were pulled from the wreckage in a dramatic rescue operation. Contradictory reports emerged, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the press in Nagpur, stating that 101 individuals were rescued following the mishap. The incident has raised questions about maritime safety and the protocols surrounding naval equipment trials, particularly in busy waterways. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the collision and assess measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.