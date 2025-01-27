VIDEO: Ahead Of Delhi Election, BJP MLA Parvesh Verma Claims AAP Distributed Money Hidden In Calendars

BJP has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is distributing cash to voters in Delhi ahead of elections. According to BJP leader Parvesh Verma, AAP workers are handing out Rs 500 notes hidden inside calendars in the New Delhi constituency. Verma claims that this act stems from AAP's fear of losing the elections, particularly Arvind Kejriwal's position in the New Delhi seat. He has announced plans to file a formal complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the matter. Meanwhile, AAP has yet to issue an official statement addressing these serious allegations.