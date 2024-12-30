VIDEO: RJD Targets JDU After Lathicharge On BPSC Students, Says, 'Worse Than Emergency'

RJD has sharply criticized the Janata Dal-United (JDU) following a lathicharge on BPSC students during their protest. RJD leaders have termed the incident as 'worse than the Emergency,' drawing parallels to the oppressive tactics used during the 1975-77 emergency period in India. The protest, which aimed to highlight issues faced by BPSC aspirants, turned violent as police used force to disperse the crowd. The political fallout continues as opposition parties condemn the use of heavy-handed tactics against students.