VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Fails Yet Another Time, Calls For Retirement Get Louder After Another Floor Show In MCG

With India chasing 340 on the final day of the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were expected to deliver but they failed. While Rohit perished for nine, Kohli was dismissed for five runs. With the two stalwarts back in the hut, India's chances at the Boxing Day Test has diminished. While Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins, Kohli fell prey to Mitchell Starc. With both the cricketers in the twilight of their career, fans reckon the end is near and reports have already been doing the rounds that the two veterans may retire if India do not win the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.