Published Jan 31, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST

VIDEO: Poison In Yamuna Row: Kejriwal Slams EC And Haryana CM, Submits Reply

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, responded to the Election Commission, clarifying that his earlier statements were focused solely on the high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna river, which were allegedly released from Haryana to Delhi. Kejriwal emphasized that his remarks were not politically motivated but were aimed at highlighting the environmental issue at hand. He further criticized Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar for his inaction in addressing the matter. The Delhi CM also called for a criminal case against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accusing him of negligence and mishandling the situation, which had led to the contamination of the Yamuna.

