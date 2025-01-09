VIDEO: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer's BIZARRE 'Jasprit Bumrah ka 10 Per Cent' Jibe Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Ahead of the Indian squad selection for the upcoming Champions Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness has emerged as a major concern. While the selectors and management anxiously await clarity, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has stirred the pot with a rather bizarre claim. Basit Ali has suggested that Jasprit Bumrah has only a 10% chance of participating in the marquee tournament, raising eyebrows and fueling speculation about India's pace spearhead’s availability. Bumrah’s fitness remains crucial for India’s prospects, and all eyes will be on the squad announcement as fans hope for positive news about his recovery.