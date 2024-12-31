Ind vs Aus: 'SERIOUSLY' - Michael Vaughan on Controversial Yashasvi Jaiswal Dismissal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's second innings dismissal at the MCG caused a controversy as some reckoned the third umpires should have gone with the technology and not the other way around. Most felt that decision changed the course of the game as Australia went onto win it on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the series. It stirred a controversy as the on-field umpire did not give it out, and then the Australian capatin took the review available. The DRS showed that there was nothing on the snickometer, but there was some deviation. The third umpire did not go by the technology, instead went with what he saw and gave Jaiswal out. The dismissal has drawn a massive outpour of reactions, and former English captain has finally given his verdict on this.