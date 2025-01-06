VIDEO: ISRO Shares SPADEX Video, Postpones Docking to January 9 for Further Validation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rescheduled the docking of its Spadex mission, originally planned for January 7, 2025. The new docking date is set for January 9, 2025, with the exact timings to be announced later.

In an official statement, ISRO announced, "The docking of the Spadex mission experimental program has been postponed to Thursday, January 9, 2025. The timings of the program will be communicated in due course."

While ISRO has not disclosed the reason for the delay, it expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the schedule change.