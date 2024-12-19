'Chessnatyam’: D Gukesh's Winning Chess Move Recreated by Kathak Dancers | WATCH

Viral News: D Gukesh's victory against Ding Liren has filled the hearts of Indians with pride. Social media has been flooded with clips and posts celebrating Gukesh's triumph at the World Chess Championship. One such tribute has taken the internet by storm. Two Kathak dancers shared a mesmerizing video on Instagram, creatively transforming the chess master's winning moves into an unexpected yet unique dance routine.

The video, featuring dancers Anushka Chandak and Maitreyee Nirgun, has captivated netizens. “We are so proud of you, D Gukesh. India now has its second World Champion!” read the video’s caption.

The choreography seamlessly blends dance with intellect, beautifully illustrating the chess moves made by both D Gukesh and Ding Liren during their championship match.

Netizens React

The video has since been dubbed "chessnatyam" – a unique fusion of chess and the classical dance form Bharatnatyam. It has garnered 49,902 likes and a flurry of reactions.

One user commented, “How do you come up with such creative ideas? Also, the flow and grace of the dance, combined with that music, felt so soothing.”

Another remarked, "The amount of effort, research, and, of course, dance and expressions—no words, loved it.”

“This is the ultimate salute to the World Chess Champion,” wrote a third.

A fourth user pointed out, “This is insane!!! Absolutely loved it! One question to you both, though: For the bishop, it felt like you enacted a knight. Was that a slip, or does that enactment have a different interpretation in classical dance? Regardless, this is the best congratulations to D Gukesh I’ve seen so far!” One of the dancers responded, “We took the Indian terminologies – ‘oonth’ for bishop or ‘camel.’”

A final comment read, “Passion for dance knows no limits. Thanks for this beautiful revelation.”