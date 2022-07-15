Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama weighed in on the expansionist policy of China amid the LAC faceoff. While leaving for Ladakh from a one-day visit to Jammu, he called for the border dispute to be solved through peaceful means. In a veiled dig at China, he opposed any military action. Earlier, he had denied the charge of being a separatist and stressed that he is not seeking independence for Tibet but "meaningful autonomy" and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture while remaining a part of China.

The Dalai Lama told Republic TV, "Basically, India and China are both populated nations and neighbours. Sooner or later, you have to solve this problem through talks and peaceful means. Use of military force is outdated."

#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | India and China are neighbours and 2 populated nations. Sooner or later you have to solve the issues between the two nations through talks & peaceful means: Dalai Lama speaks to Republic



Tune in - https://t.co/k00lO3LXv9 pic.twitter.com/9QiTNAgVn4 — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2022

LAC faceoff lingers on

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. The Galwan Valley clash was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August 2020. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs(WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from multiple places, including north and south of Pangong Tso and Gogra. India has been looking forward to ensuring the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC such as Hot Springs and Depsang at the earliest. In March, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in India. As per sources, they called for removing impediments to allow the bilateral relationship to take its natural course.

Sources also revealed that both Doval and Wang affirmed the need to continue positive interactions at diplomatic and military levels for the restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is a prerequisite for normalisation. On July 7, Jaishankar met Wang Yi on the sidelines of a conclave of the Foreign Ministers of the G20 nations. In this meeting, the EAM reaffirmed the importance of "fully abiding" by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between him and Wang in their previous conversations. India and China are likely to hold the 16th round of military talks on July 17.