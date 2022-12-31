Xi Jinping Underplays Massive COVID-19 Surge And Deaths In China In His New Year's Speech

After WHO asked China to share more real-time information regularly on COVID-19 situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping seems to have downplayed the infections surge and deaths in the country. In his New Year's address, Xi said that since COVID-19 outbreak, China decided to prioritise life of people. He praised the efforts of healthcare workers and other essential personnel, and vowed to continue to prioritize the health and well-being of the Chinese people. "Officials and the general public, particularly medical professionals and community workers, have bravely stuck to their posts through it all," he said, as per the full text of the speech released by Xinhua.

"With extraordinary efforts, we have prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone. We have now entered a new phase of COVID response where tough challenges remain," he added. Xi encouraged the Chinese people to remain strong and hopeful in the face of ongoing challenges, and to work together and persevere in order to overcome them. He emphasized that perseverance and solidarity are key to achieving victory. It is worth flagging that the WHO has raised concerns about China's lack of transparency with regard to the spread of COVID in China, after the regime's volte-face on Zero-COVID. It appears that Xi has decided to underplay the intensity of COVID outbreak in China.

Other key points of his speech

Xi Jinping highlighted the rapid development and prosperity currently being experienced in various parts of China. He mentioned the success of the pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, as well as the innovations and growth taking place in the coastal, central, western, northeastern, and border regions. Xi Jinping also emphasized the strong resilience and potential of the Chinese economy, and the long-term growth prospects that are sustained by the country's strong fundamental factors. He assured the audience that as long as China remains confident and continues to strive for progress while maintaining stability, the country will be able to achieve its goals. It is important to note that China's economy is currently struggling and the real estate sector and rural unemployment remain significant problems. The growth rate of China's economy has slowed down a lot.

The Chinese president also spoke about his recent visit to Hong Kong, where he was pleased to see that order had been restored and the city was on track to thrive again. He expressed confidence that with the determined implementation of the "One Country, Two Systems" policy, both Hong Kong and Macao would enjoy long-term prosperity and stability. Xi Jinping's regime has been accused of human rights violation in Hong Kong. Xi has made authorities in Hong Kong use extreme force to supress pro- democratic voices.