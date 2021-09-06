Angela Merkel Says Germany To Talk Evacuation Of Remaining Afghan Workers With Taliban

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 5 said that the country must engage with the Taliban in order to help evacuate Afghans who had worked for them. While speaking to reporters during a visit to the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, Merkel called it a good signal that the airport in Kabul was re-opened. She said that Berlin now simply has to talk to the terrorist group about how the country can get the people who used to work for Germany out of the country.

Merkel said, “We simply have to talk to the Taliban about how we can get the people who used to work for Germany out of the country and to safety”.

She added, “They (Taliban) are the ones one needs to talk to now”.

Further, the German Chancellor said that it was also in the country’s interest to support international aid organizations that are helping improve the humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan. She further added that the Kabul airport being used for flights once more is a good sign. Merkel, who is also the foreign policy chief of the European Union, also went on to say that the EU is ready to engage with the Taliban if they respect human rights, including those of women.

Taliban ready for diplomatic relations with Germans

It is worth noting that previously as well, Merkel had said that it is critical to communicate with the militant group in order to evacuate additional Afghans from the country. While she claimed that Germany does not have diplomatic connections with the militants, a Taliban spokesperson recently said that the German delegation promised to boost their humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country. Separately, while speaking to a German newspaper, the Taliban said that the group was ready for full diplomatic relations with the Germans, and had forgiven them for their past cooperation with the US in the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, according to previous reports, Germany had stayed out of discussions about evacuating Afghans who supported Germany's Bundeswehr. However, the German government has informed that diplomats will remain in touch with the Taliban in Qatar. Germany has established direct communication with German nationals who have been left behind in Afghanistan in order to facilitate an "organised exit" from the war-torn country. Notably, on 27 August, Germany ceased all evacuation flights from Afghanistan.

(Image: AP)



