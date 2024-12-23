Over 1,000 North Korean Troops Killed or Wounded in Ukraine, Seoul Claims

South Korea's military leadership reported on Monday that over 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded while fighting in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that intelligence sources indicate approximately 1,100 casualties among North Korean troops who have recently clashed with Ukrainian forces.

The statement from Seoul's military revealed that the majority of the casualties occurred during recent combat in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion in August. South Korea’s intelligence agency had previously reported about 100 deaths and 1,000 injuries from this battle alone. Ukraine had initially made gains in the region but has since lost much of the territory it seized.

In October, South Korea's National Intelligence Service estimated that as many as 12,000 North Korean soldiers were sent to support Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

North Korea's Growing Military Support for Russia

Alongside its troop deployments, North Korea has also been supplying Russia with military equipment, including “self-destructible drones” designed to aid Moscow’s efforts in the war. These drones are reportedly a priority for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has focused on developing them as part of the country’s military strategy. In addition to the drones, North Korea has been supplying Russia with heavy artillery, such as 240mm rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled artillery.

South Korea’s military officials have expressed concern that the North is using its involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to enhance its conventional warfare capabilities. The JCS warned that this could potentially increase the military threat North Korea poses to the South.

Strengthening Ties Between Moscow and Pyongyang

Russia and North Korea have deepened their military cooperation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A defense agreement between the two countries, signed in June, formally came into effect this month, signaling further strengthening of their ties.

Russia's Battlefield Progress

Meanwhile, Russia has claimed further territorial gains in Ukraine. On Monday, Russian officials reported that they had captured the village of Storozheve in the eastern part of the country, near the town of Velyka Novosilka, which is currently under threat of encirclement. However, independent verification of this claim is not possible at this time.

In addition to ground advances, Russia has continued its aerial bombardments across Ukraine. Kyiv reported that 47 out of 72 Russian drones had been shot down in recent attacks. Ukraine's military also confirmed that defensive efforts had successfully repelled assaults in nine regions, including near the capital, Kyiv.