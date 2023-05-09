Last Updated:

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Arrested Ex-PM At ISI Sector HQ In Islamabad

Amid the rising political turmoil in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the Pakistani Ranger forces. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo News, the PTI chairman was taken into custody from the courtroom in Alqadir Trust case.

Pakistan News
 
| Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
Imran Khan

Image: PTI/ Twitter

00:05 IST, May 10th 2023
Protester gunned down during protest in Faisalabad, claims PTI

In the midst of the raging protest against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI claimed that one of the protesters was shot in a "peaceful" protest in Faisalabad. The party also stated that the protester died on the spot. "A peaceful protest on the Faisalabad D-type bridge was directly hit by a police bullet on his head, causing him to die on the spot #ReleaseImranKhan," PTI wrote on Twitter. 

23:53 IST, May 9th 2023
Interim Punjab (Pak) CM calls PTI protests 'sheer terrorism'

Interim Punjab (Pak) CM Mohsin Raza Naqvi described the PTI protests as an 'act of terrorism'. "This is not Politics, it’s sheer terrorism. My promise to the Nation is that we will not spare a single one who is involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan," Naqvi wrote on Twitter. 

23:28 IST, May 9th 2023
Firing and shelling continue in Pakistan's Gujranwala
22:58 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan supporters announce hunger strike outside Pakistan High Commission in London
22:55 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Imran Khan is at ISI Sector Headquarters in Central Islamabad

Hours after it was reported that the former Pakistan PM was taken to an unknown location, Republic's reporter on ground reporters stated that the former Pakistan prime minister is at ISI Sector Headquarters in Central Islamabad 

22:46 IST, May 9th 2023
Twitter mobile services shut down across Pakistan

Amid the raging protests against the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports are emerging that Twitter mobile services have been shut down across the country. Earlier it was reported that the authorities have imposed a crackdown on internet services across the country. 

22:41 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Islamabad High Court upholds the Arrest of Imran Khan

In a massive turn of events, Islamabad High Court upheld the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case

22:25 IST, May 9th 2023
British Council in Pakistan cancells IELTS and other International exams
22:13 IST, May 9th 2023
Is this the End of Pakistan? Tune into The Debate with Arnab Goswami

After complete chaos and mayhem erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pak PM Imran Khan, will this chaos mark the end of the nation which is already struggling with a major economic crisis? Tune into The Debate with Arnab Goswami.

 

21:56 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Schools across Pakistan closed until further notice

Amid the raging protests against the arrest of the ex-Pak PM Imran Khan, the schools across the country have been closed until further notice. 

 

21:56 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan's lawyer gives an eyewitness account of Khan's arrest
21:27 IST, May 9th 2023
Protests for Kahan release rages across the country
21:18 IST, May 9th 2023
US Embassy in Islamabad issues alert amid the chaos

After the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan caused mayhem across the country, the US embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert over the issue. "The U.S. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan.  Because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions, U.S. Embassy Islamabad has cancelled all consular appointments for tomorrow, May 10, 2023," the embassy wrote in a statement. The consulate urged the US nationals in the country to take the following actions.

  • Exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds.
  • Review your personal security plans.
  • Carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Monitor local media for updates.
20:52 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Pakistan Government orders to shut internet service in all major cities

Amid the raging protests following the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan, the Pakistan government ordered to shut down internet services in all major cities across the country. 

 

 

20:32 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Imran Khan supporters open fire at ISI HQ

As the protest against the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minister intensifies, reports are emerging that Khan's supporters have open-fired near the ISI headquarters. 

 

20:32 IST, May 9th 2023
Radio Pakistan building caught on fire amid raging protests
20:22 IST, May 9th 2023
What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

After the former Pakistan Prime Minister was arrested in the  Al-Qadir Trust case, it becomes important to know what the case is about.  The PTI chief, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 canals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

20:11 IST, May 9th 2023
13 injured in Pakistan's Faisalabad

As the protest against the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rages on, reports are emerging that 13 people were left injured due to gunshots that were fired it the Faisalabad protest. Khan's party PTI shared video of an injured civilian getting rushed to the hospital. 

 

 

20:02 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Islamabad High Court reserves order on the legality of Imran Khan's arrest

Amid the mayhem that has erupted following the arrest of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports are emerging that the Islamabad High Court has reserved order on the legality of Khan's arrest, Geo TV reported. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the  National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest occurred after Khan reached the Islamabad High Court to seek bail against the multiple FIRs filed against him. 

20:02 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan's supporters cause rampage in Mianwali airbase

Protests against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan escalated after the supporters of the former Pakistan Prime Minister cause havoc at the Mianwali airbase, which is located near the ISIS office.

19:49 IST, May 9th 2023
The Lahore Corps commander's house set on fire by Khan's supporters

The house of the Corps commander of Lahore was set on fire following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan. Visuals of the whole ordeal were circulated online. 

19:22 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: 4 boys shot amid raging protests in Pakistan

Mayhem erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the midst of all the chaos, reports are emerging that 4 boys were hit with bullets in the raging protests. 

19:17 IST, May 9th 2023
Republic LIVE from Pakistan: Follow our coverage on Imran Khan arrest

Follow Republic's live coverage on Imran Khan's arrest saga. 

 

19:08 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan supporters cause rampage in Pak Army headquarters in Rawalpindi

Following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khan's supporters are causing a rampage across the country. In the midst of all the chaos, Khan supporters targeted the government headquarters in Rawalpindi. In a video circulating  online, a woman can be seen jolting the gates of the government headquarters. As per the report, Instructions have been given to all Police Stations of Rawalpindi Cantt to reach GHQ Gate.

 

19:02 IST, May 9th 2023
Police vehicles were set on fire by the angry PTI workers

The protests against the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan turned gruesome after PTI supporters set fire to a police vehicle in Karachi. The police van was reportedly carrying prisoners. 

 

18:46 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Imran Khan moved to an unknown location

Amid the clashes between PTI workers and police officers, the former Pakistani Prime Minister has been moved to an unknown location. Meanwhile, Khan's supporters are conducting protests across the country some of them are pelting stones at the pak rangers. 

18:46 IST, May 9th 2023
Khan to be produced in court for physical remand

Hours after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,  a NAB official stated that the PTI chief will be produced in court tomorrow for physical remand.The medical report will also be submitted in the court tomorrow, the official asserted. 

18:34 IST, May 9th 2023
Khan's supporters target the Pakistan army in Corps Commander Lahore House.
18:19 IST, May 9th 2023
PTI Vice Chairman Mahmood Qureshi reacts to Khan's arrest

PTI Vice Chairman Mahmood Qureshi shared a video message following the arrest of former Pak PM Imran Khan. In the video message, Qureshi called the arrest of the former premier "illegal". "Great Pakistanis, today you people have to leave your homes for your great leader Imran Khan who is fighting for your future, No one is sitting at home today." he asserted in the video. 

 

18:06 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran supporters on a rampage: PTI workers stage protests across the country

 

 

 

