Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Arrested Ex-PM At ISI Sector HQ In Islamabad

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Twitter
In the midst of the raging protest against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI claimed that one of the protesters was shot in a "peaceful" protest in Faisalabad. The party also stated that the protester died on the spot. "A peaceful protest on the Faisalabad D-type bridge was directly hit by a police bullet on his head, causing him to die on the spot #ReleaseImranKhan," PTI wrote on Twitter.
فیصل آباد ڈی ٹائپ پل پر امن احتجاج سیدھا اسکے سر پر پولیس کی گولی لگی ہے جس کے باعث موقع پر شہد ہوگیا #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Y8YndLfUav— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
Interim Punjab (Pak) CM Mohsin Raza Naqvi described the PTI protests as an 'act of terrorism'. "This is not Politics, it’s sheer terrorism. My promise to the Nation is that we will not spare a single one who is involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan," Naqvi wrote on Twitter.
This is not Politics, it’s sheer terrorism. My promise to the Nation that we will not spare a single one who is involved in this attack on the state of Pakistan— Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) May 9, 2023
‘نعرہ تکبیر اللّہ اکبر’— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
Firing & shelling on Pakistanis happening in Gujranwala right now#نکلو_خان_کی_زندگی_بچاؤ#ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/9UZhpGQ4yj
Focal person to Overseas Pakistanis announces hunger strike outside Pakistan High Commission. #ReleaseImranKhan #ReleaseImranKhanNOW pic.twitter.com/YEU9HbsuKl— PTI London Official (@PTI_London) May 9, 2023
Hours after it was reported that the former Pakistan PM was taken to an unknown location, Republic's reporter on ground reporters stated that the former Pakistan prime minister is at ISI Sector Headquarters in Central Islamabad
Amid the raging protests against the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports are emerging that Twitter mobile services have been shut down across the country. Earlier it was reported that the authorities have imposed a crackdown on internet services across the country.
In a massive turn of events, Islamabad High Court upheld the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case
Due to the sudden developing situation in the country, @pkBritish has cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London & IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan on Wednesday 10 May.— British Council Pakistan (@pkBritish) May 9, 2023
For exam sessions scheduled for 11&12 May, we will update our social media tom.
After complete chaos and mayhem erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pak PM Imran Khan, will this chaos mark the end of the nation which is already struggling with a major economic crisis? Tune into The Debate with Arnab Goswami.
Complete chaos and anarchy grips Pakistan over former PM Imran Khan's arrest. Is it the #EndOfPakistan?— Republic (@republic) May 9, 2023
Watch the Nation's Sharpest Opinion with Arnab - https://t.co/nqDWAQBjcB#ImranKhan #ImranKhanArrested #Pakistan #ShehbazSharif #PTI pic.twitter.com/POiT45HYg6
Amid the raging protests against the arrest of the ex-Pak PM Imran Khan, the schools across the country have been closed until further notice.
[english subtitles] Barrister Ali Gohar eyewitness account of abduction of Chairman PTI Imran Khan #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/87VRjpzNHP— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
پوری قوم کا فوری مطالبہ !!#ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/By4jte1OvV— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
After the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan caused mayhem across the country, the US embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert over the issue. "The U.S. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan. Because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions, U.S. Embassy Islamabad has cancelled all consular appointments for tomorrow, May 10, 2023," the embassy wrote in a statement. The consulate urged the US nationals in the country to take the following actions.
Amid the raging protests following the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan, the Pakistan government ordered to shut down internet services in all major cities across the country.
As the protest against the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minister intensifies, reports are emerging that Khan's supporters have open-fired near the ISI headquarters.
ISI HQ attacked by protestors— KotaRani (@Martand777) May 9, 2023
ISI—Pakistan’s spy agency pic.twitter.com/MBRQzx9Owl
BREAKING: National public broadcaster Radio Pakistan's building set on fire in Pakistan as chaos erupts after arrest of Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/yUudKbyWbD— Anny Oakley (@anny25717503) May 9, 2023
After the former Pakistan Prime Minister was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, it becomes important to know what the case is about. The PTI chief, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.
As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.
They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 canals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.
As the protest against the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rages on, reports are emerging that 13 people were left injured due to gunshots that were fired it the Faisalabad protest. Khan's party PTI shared video of an injured civilian getting rushed to the hospital.
Straight firing against their own citizens now. Awam injured at Faisalabad, resisting for their country! #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/nKFn2nLf8H— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
Amid the mayhem that has erupted following the arrest of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports are emerging that the Islamabad High Court has reserved order on the legality of Khan's arrest, Geo TV reported. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest occurred after Khan reached the Islamabad High Court to seek bail against the multiple FIRs filed against him.
Protests against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan escalated after the supporters of the former Pakistan Prime Minister cause havoc at the Mianwali airbase, which is located near the ISIS office.
Mianwali airbase pic.twitter.com/qYM3x9xUSg— M Bilal Aslam (@BilalCheema1987) May 9, 2023
Mianwali PAF Airbase! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TdLNQccM1i— REACH 🇮🇳 (UK) Chapter (@reachind_uk) May 9, 2023
The house of the Corps commander of Lahore was set on fire following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan. Visuals of the whole ordeal were circulated online.
#BreakingNews Lahore Corps commander house put on fire by PTI Supporters.— Sage 🛰 (@Jai_rathore26) May 9, 2023
#imrankhan #zaman_park #ImranKhanarrested #ImranKhan #BehindYouSkipper #BehindYouSkipperAlways #PakistanArmy #PakArmy pic.twitter.com/3ADLjUgmIK
Mayhem erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the midst of all the chaos, reports are emerging that 4 boys were hit with bullets in the raging protests.
Follow Republic's live coverage on Imran Khan's arrest saga.
Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case. Supporters of PTI chief take to the street and hold protests against the arrest of former Pakistan PM. Watch #ThisIsExclusive with @shawansen for more updates on Imran Khan's arrest. pic.twitter.com/ip8StblCKo— Republic (@republic) May 9, 2023
Following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khan's supporters are causing a rampage across the country. In the midst of all the chaos, Khan supporters targeted the government headquarters in Rawalpindi. In a video circulating online, a woman can be seen jolting the gates of the government headquarters. As per the report, Instructions have been given to all Police Stations of Rawalpindi Cantt to reach GHQ Gate.
Views from GHQ RawalPindi...#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن #عمران_خان_کی_جان_کو_خطرہ pic.twitter.com/MXuESGKVbc— Mahnoor Azhar (@MahnoorAzhar_) May 9, 2023
The protests against the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan turned gruesome after PTI supporters set fire to a police vehicle in Karachi. The police van was reportedly carrying prisoners.
🇵🇰Pakistan -Police van carrying prisoners was set on fire on Karachi by Angry protestors #Imrankhan #PTIOfficial #BehindYouCOAS #viralvideo #BehindYouSkippe #BehindYouSkipperAlways #PTI #وقت_نہیں_گھر_رُکنے_کا #نکلو_GHQ_کیطرف #پاکستان_بند_کر_دو #فوج_بھی_میری_ملک_بھی_میرا pic.twitter.com/uYe7OaDJjF— Abdul Ahad (@OneAahad) May 9, 2023
Amid the clashes between PTI workers and police officers, the former Pakistani Prime Minister has been moved to an unknown location. Meanwhile, Khan's supporters are conducting protests across the country some of them are pelting stones at the pak rangers.
Hours after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a NAB official stated that the PTI chief will be produced in court tomorrow for physical remand.The medical report will also be submitted in the court tomorrow, the official asserted.
Corps Commander house attacked by supporters of #ImranKhan. Dear Pakistanis, it is time to stand up for democracy, Civil liberties and rule of law. End Pakistan Army fascist misrule. Pakistan is passing through most difficult phase since its inception. pic.twitter.com/K8Tmg0QkVT— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 9, 2023
PTI Vice Chairman Mahmood Qureshi shared a video message following the arrest of former Pak PM Imran Khan. In the video message, Qureshi called the arrest of the former premier "illegal". "Great Pakistanis, today you people have to leave your homes for your great leader Imran Khan who is fighting for your future, No one is sitting at home today." he asserted in the video.
چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی غیر قانونی گرفتاری پر وائس چئیرمین تحریک انصاف شاہ محمود قریشی کا اہم ویڈیو پیغام— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
عظیم پاکستانیوں آج آپ لوگوں کو اپنے گھروں سے نکلنا ہوگا ، شاہ محمود قریشی
اپنے عظیم قائد عمران خان کیلئے جو آپ کے مستقبل کی لڑائی لڑ رہا ہے، شاہ محمود قریشی
آج… pic.twitter.com/L4LKg6Utdw
بہاولپور بئ پاس چوک ملتان #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/749rQTgXM4— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023
Protestors crossing Sherpao Bridge of Cantt Lahore pic.twitter.com/otSM7qISE1— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) May 9, 2023