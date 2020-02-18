Pak To Remain In FATF Grey List After Masood Azhar Goes 'missing'; Hafiz Saeed 'jailed'

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to keep Pakistan in the grey list on Tuesday over the country's failure to show an improvement in terror financing and money laundering. The decision was taken after a week-long FATF plenary that examined money laundering and terrorist financing risks that countries face to set and promote global standards to tackle these risks. Pakistan was placed in the great list back in 2018, and feared being pushed into the black list.

In 2019, the Paris-based global terror-financing watchdog was unsatisfied by Pakistan's crackdown on terror, hence was given additional time to make amends. Ahead of the FATF plenary meet, Pakistan was courting to Turkey, China and Malaysia to seek support against New Delhi over Kashmir and the revocation of Article 370. All three countries have publically backed their support for Islamabad. Pakistan needed the support of only three countries to stay off the black list, and needed 12 out of 39 exit votes to move to 'white list.'

Pakistan had even legislated laws to curb terror financing. However, the FATF on Monday said several terrorist groups continue to benefit from funds raised through illegal activities and from supporters worldwide despite the international terror financing watchdog tightening the standards on flow of money. New Delhi has maintained that Pakistan extends regular support to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen, whose prime target is India, and has urged FATF to take action against Islamabad.

Pakistan and terrorism

In an attempt to show action on terrorism brimming on their soil, Pakistan, for the first time in two decades convicted LeT chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in two terror-related cases on February 12. However, reportedly, the UN-designated terrorist might be released post the FATF meet. Hafiz Saeed was arrested on on July 17, 2019 in the terror financing cases. The 70-year-old fiery cleric is lodged at the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail in Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistan informed FATF that Pulwama terror attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and his family had gone "missing." Pakistan had even claimed that there were only 16 UN designated terrorists in Pakistan, of which "seven are dead". Out of the nine who are alive, seven had applied to the UN for exemption from financial and travel restrictions, including Masood Azhar. The FATF currently has 39 members including two regional organisations -- the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia Pacific Group.

