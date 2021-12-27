Pakistan: Two Hindu Girls Abducted, Forcibly Converted & Married Off In Sindh Province

In another instance of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan, two Hindu girls including a minor were abducted, forcibly converted, and married off to their abductors in Sindh. One victim is only 13 years old, while the other is 19.

The minor girl, Roshni Meghwar of Mirpur Khas district of Sindh province was kidnapped, converted to Islam, and married to a man more than double her age.

Pakistan’s minority leader Lal Chand Malhi who is a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan shared details of the victim. He criticized the ruling PTI government for its failure in preventing atrocities against minorities and their forceful conversion.

Malhi, who is also a Parliament Secretary for human rights in Pakistan tweeted the photos along with details of the victim on December 24 from his official handle.

Reportedly yet another minor Hindu girl- Roshni- of Tharpakrkar,kidnapped converted & married off today. Man showing conversion certificate issued by a seminary giving an impression that this certificate is superior to any law of the land. PPP badly failing Minorities in Sindh pic.twitter.com/DIdoKLuzKH — LAL MALHI (@LALMALHI) December 24, 2021

Roshni Meghwar has now been named Razia after being married to her abductor Mohammad Moosa, a native of Tharparkar. The girl was reportedly abducted months back and kept in illegal confinement.

Besides Roshni, 19-year-old Hariyan Meghwar who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam after being married to her abductor, Bhai Khan who is 31 years old and already married.

The sufferings of religious minorities in Pakistan continue to persist as there have been repeated incidents of violence against the minorities, abduction of girls from the minority community, forceful conversions, and the vandalism of religious institutions. These are just a few of the many forced conversions reported on religious minorities in Pakistan. The country has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of its minorities.