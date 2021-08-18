Afghanistan: America's War Chest With Taliban Now; Extremists Take Over Military Vehicles

After Afghanistan's security forces collapsed, the Taliban has now also taken over US-supplied firepower, guns, ammunition, helicopters, trucks and more that were used to train the Afghan army. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centres. As the Taliban takes over Afghanistan, America's war chest is now with the Taliban.

American war chest with Taliban now

According to AP, approximately $83 billion dollars were spent by the US to train the Afghan army, which has now been ultimately gained by the Taliban forces. As the Taliban captured Kabul over the weekend on August 15, bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed. Earlier in June 2021, a staggering 700 trucks and Humvees from the Afghan security forces as well as dozens of armoured vehicles and artillery systems were captured by the Taliban from the US forces. A US defence official on Monday confirmed that the Taliban’s sudden accumulation of US-supplied Afghan equipment is enormous.

As per Washington Post, the Biden administration on Sunday froze Afghan government reserves held in U.S. bank accounts, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars held in U.S. institutions, according to two people familiar with the matter. The decision was made by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and officials in the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. President Biden in his speech Monday appeared to commit to continuing to give aid to Afghanistan, saying, "We will continue to support the Afghan people. We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence and our humanitarian aid."

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

The situation in Afganistan escalated as the Government of Afghanistan surrendered to the Taliban. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban took over after infiltrating the borders of the country's capital Kabul. Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan have emerged on the web as civilians flock to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city amidst the chaos. Taliban had briefly taken over Afghanistan in 1996 up to 2001 and enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law. During their rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban and their allies committed massacres against Afghan civilians, denied UN food supplies to 1,60,000 starving civilians, and conducted a policy of scorched earth, burning vast areas of fertile land and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

