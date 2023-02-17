Canadian MP Condemns Defacing Of Ram Mandir In Mississauga; Raises 'Hinduphobia' Issue

Days after Ram temple was vandalised in Canada by some Khalistani elements, Member of Parliament, House of Commons of Canada, Chandra Arya on Friday condemned the action stating that the Hindu temples have become the target of hate crimes in the country. Notably, the wall of a Ram temple in Mississauga was defaced with anti-India graffiti on Tuesday, February 14.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya condemns Ram Mandir desecration in Mississauga

While addressing the Parliament Aryan said, "It is with pain and anguish that I state the Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple in Mississauga has become the latest target of hate crime. In recent times other Hindu temples across Canada have been targets of hate crimes by anti-Hindu and anti-India groups".

He further said that these groups first joined hands-on social media targeting Hindu Canadians and starting the trend of Hinduphobia. Now they have moved on to physical attacks on Hindu temples. There are reports that individual Hindu Canadians are also being targeted.

The MP further said, "As I have said before, Canada needs to take the issue seriously and address the growing Hinduphobia. As Canadians, we practice, celebrate, and share our many different religious faiths and heritage peacefully and let us all pledge to continue to do so," he added.

My statement in parliament today pic.twitter.com/5U4t0HoQRt — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) February 16, 2023

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Toronto on Tuesday (local time) condemned the defacing of Ram Mandir requesting Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators. However, this is not the first time that a Hindu Temple in Canada was desecrated with anti-India graffiti. Earlier, a Hindu Temple in Brampton Canada was defaced in January with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. Multiple temple vandalism incident has also come to the fore in Australia.