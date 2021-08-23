Last Updated:

COVID-19: Scientists Predict That Boosters Will Aid In The Prevention Of Delta Variant

A vast swath of the human population is yet to get any vaccination, which is why the introduction of 3rd dosage of COVID-19 vaccine has prompted a discussion.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
COVID-19

@parangmehta- Unsplash


Because a vast swath of the human population is yet to get any vaccination, the introduction of a third dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine has prompted ethical and political discussion. However, the scientific justification for boosters is growing. The most dangerous coronavirus variant, Delta, is in a race with the human immune system and there's growing indication that the variant is winning. According to a big study published this week in the United Kingdom, fully vaccinated people infected with the variant had peak viral levels in the upper airways that are comparable to those who lack immunity.

Antibody levels are dwindling in highly vaccinated areas

This means that those who contract the virus as a result of a delta-induced breakthrough infection may also be able to transfer it, complicating efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Antibody levels are dwindling in some highly vaccinated areas, such as Israel, prompting requests for boosters to prevent new outbreaks or hospitalisation. 

Shane Crotty, a virologist and professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology's Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research in California, said that the boosters will undoubtedly help. Booster shots from Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., and its partner BioNTech SE cause antibodies to recover to peak levels, if not well beyond, in fully vaccinated, healthy adults. He added that the antibodies are anticipated to be more persistent and effective against a broader spectrum of SARS-CoV-2 strains.

READ | COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, booster shots can help: UK Study

When compared to infections produced by other variants, people infected with delta had much larger levels of virus in their upper airways. Boosting antibody levels with the third dose of vaccine could allow the immune system to quickly block delta when it enters the nose and throat, preventing the coronavirus from not only infecting cells and causing disease but also from spreading, he said. On the other hand, a slower antibody response may increase infectiousness and aggravate symptoms.

READ | COVID booster shots in wealthier nations make 'mockery' of vaccine equity, says WHO Africa

"It is a race between the virus and immune system"

Crotty further said that it is a race between the virus and the immune system. Antibodies have less time to stop infection if the virus replicates quickly. Even if a delayed antibody response does result in infection, immunity induced by vaccination or a natural infection is usually sufficient to prevent severe sickness in otherwise healthy people, he said. According to Crotty, most paediatric vaccination regimens are spread out over three injections. 

READ | US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill to receive COVID booster shots in September

Image- @parangmehta/Unsplash

READ | Israel PM Bennett receives 3rd COVID booster jab
READ | Israelis aged above 40 to receive COVID-19 booster shots; US & UK also preparing for same
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND