Ex-Afghanistan MP Shukria Barakzai Slams Pakistan For Supporting 'Taliban's Barbarism'

Expressing her views during a debate on Republic TV, Shukria Barakzai, a former Kabul MP, who also served as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Norway, on Saturday accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban's "barbarism." She said that the insurgent group they are supporting now will come for them in the future.

"Pakistan is blind not to see the atrocities in Afghanistan; shame on such a neighbour which supports Taliban barbarism. The monster they are supporting today will come for them tomorrow," Barakzai said.

Speaking about the current situation in Afghanistan, Barakzai said that many people have come to Kabul believing that the capital will not be captured. This should send a strong message to the Taliban that people don't want to live under their control, she said. The former political leader also hoped for nice constructive peace talks between Afghanistan and the insurgent group.

Former National Spokesman to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Najibullah Azad also accused Pakistan of funding the Taliban. "Pakistan's ex-leaders and current leaders have openly done fundraising for Taliban; Taliban terrorists get trained in Pakistan; Pakistan leaders have openly acknowledged it," he said.

Pakistan 'fully Supporting' Taliban: Pak Senator

Pakistan's former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, in an interview with BBC, said that Islamabad is "very happy" with the recent developments in the war-stricken nation. He also claimed that Pakistan is "fully supporting" the insurgent group as they continue to gain ground in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan is fully supporting the Taliban. The Taliban is in a way an instrument of Pakistan’s policy of strategic depth in Afghanistan. I think Pakistan is very happy with the Taliban’s advances. I mean to say, Pakistani generals, as the civilian government has no role in shaping or executing this policy,” Khattak had stated in an interview.

Taliban Tightens Grip On Afghanistan

The Taliban on Saturday seized three more provinces and approached the outskirts of Kabul. The insurgents have already captured most of northern, southern and West Afghanistan in a rapid offense less than three weeks before the US is set to withdraw all troops.

The Taliban now controls 19 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, leaving the provinces in the east and centre, as weak as Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul.

Image: @ShukryaBarakzai/Twitter, AP & PTI