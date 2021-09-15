EXCLUSIVE: European MP Wants Ahmad Massoud To Address EU; Slams Pakistan's Proxy War

A Member of the European Parliament, Bart Groothuis, while speaking to Republic TV stated that he 'commends' Ahmad Massoud resistance against the radical insurgents' hegemony in Afghanistan. While speaking to Republic Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Groothuis vouched that the Taliban regime would not attain legitimacy in the international forum and called out Pakistan's proxy war in the war-ravaged country for two decades.

The dialogue comes to the fore after 20 Members of the European Parliament tabled a motion for a resolution inviting Ahmad Massoud to address the European Council and the Parliament.

'Many countries still have interest left in Afghanistan'

Upon being asked if he was ploughing his own furrow and if he was desolated in proposing the Bill at the European Parliament, Groothuis endorsed the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and said that he 'commends' the son of veteran Afghan politician and military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, Ahmad Massoud, to have put up sturdy resistance.

He said, "I don't think many (countries) want to do business with the Taliban. I think that many have certain interests still left in Afghanistan."

'We need to support National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir'

Recalling Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud's murder by Osama bin Laden's henchmen, Groothius stated that Ahmad Shah Massoud was received in the European Parliament 20 years back right before his killing. Also, reports suggest that Ahmad Shah Massoud was killed two days before the 9/11 attacks by an al-Qaeda suicide squad. In August 2021, the Taliban ransacked his tomb in Panjshir which had caused a major backlash in the region and utter outrage amongst Afghan nationals.

He stated, "Now is the time to recognise that his resistance is still going on in Afghanistan. We need to support that."

Groothius was asked if European nations are keen to seal or initiate business deals with the Taliban, and he clarified that the Member States of the European Council are 'not interested'.

He said, "Sure, we have some interests in Afghanistan also with dealing with the Taliban but I do not think recognition of the Taliban will be made international."

Is there an option but to deal with Taliban?

Upon being asked if there exist elements of Taliban legitimacy in the European community citing Germany's statement to open their embassy in Afghanistan, Groothius stated that the European Parliament is clear that 'there is no support to the government i.e. Taliban regime in Afghanistan."

Further, Groothius stated that the international community can aid a country or come to rescue only after they receive an 'invite'.

"For that, they need security and the people of Afghanistan need to feel safe. This is a relationship one needs to have with Taliban regime."

'Recognising Taliban is not on agenda'

Furthermore, the MEP said that he has had numerous discussions with his colleagues and they are certain of not recognising Taliban globally as long as Afghans are not protected and out of a crisis.

"Recognising the Taliban internationally is not on the agenda," Groothius told Republic TV.

Interestingly, Groothius clarified that members of the international community have not been able to support Panjshir-based resistance outrightly and staunchly, owing to little interests that exist in Afghanistan.

'You know very well what Pakistan has done with Taliban in past few decades'

Lambasting Pakistan for supporting the hardline Islamic terrorist organisation for many years thus, leading to 'malign and bad influence' in the country, Groothius added, "It is not only about Pakistanis, they are many malign influences."

Affirming Pakistan's dubious stand, Groothius said, "They (Pakistan) made sure that influence of India in Afghanistan remains minimal."

Also, the Member of European Parliament (MEP) estimated that Pakistan 'has been waiting to engage with Taliban'.

"I think they (Pakistan) want to return to investments and I think they (Pakistan) are engaging with Taliban. The game is on."

Ahmad Massoud invited to address European Parliament

On September 14, 20 MEPs tabled a motion for a resolution inviting Ahmad Massoud to address the European Council and the European Parliament. This motion pertains to the current situation in Afghanistan and was moved on behalf of Renew Europe which has a strength of 98 MEPs and will be put to vote on Thursday, September 16.

Expressing its strong concern over the future of the war-torn country, it highlighted that the Taliban are depriving the Afghans of their "basic rights and freedoms."

Maintaining that the terrorist outfit had formed anything but an inclusive government, the motion argued against the recognition of the new regime in Afghanistan. Moreover, the political group not only acknowledged the resistance of the NRF in Panjshir but also accused Pakistan of "assisting the Taliban in fighting the NRF by supplying its special forces and providing air support." It added that Pakistan had also sheltered Taliban terrorists for many years.

Image: Twitter/@Groothius, Facebook/Ahmad Massoud