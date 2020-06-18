G7 Ministers Urges China To Reconsider New Hong Kong Security Laws

Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) member countries on Wednesday issued a joint statement urging China to reconsider its decision to impose its proposed national security law on Hong Kong. The statement reportedly said that the incorporation of the new law violates the Hong Kong's Basic Law.

"The proposed national security law would risk seriously undermining the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle and the territory's high degree of autonomy. It would jeopardize the system which has allowed Hong Kong to flourish and made it a success over many years," the foreign ministers of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the EU's High Representative said in the statement.

READ: China Hard-sells National Security Law In Hong Kong Amid Long-running Protests

'Grave concerns'

They said they had "grave concerns" about the law which China has vowed to draft for Hong Kong, which was promised autonomy by Beijing before Britain handed over the financial hub in 1997.

The group said it had "grave concerns" regarding China's decision, which was "not in conformity" with the Hong Kong Basic Law and its international commitments under the principles of Sino-British Joint Declaration. According to reports, China internationally committed under the principles of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which was signed by China and the UK in 1984.

"We are also extremely concerned that this action would curtail and threaten the fundamental rights and freedoms of all the population protected by the rule of law and the existence of an independent justice system. We strongly urge the Government of China to reconsider this decision," the foreign ministers said in the statement.

Foreign Minister of UK Dominic Raab reportedly said that the statement shows the strength of international concern over China’s proposed new national security law for Hong Kong. He added that the entire G7 nations are criticising China to adhere to its legally binding international commitments and respect the autonomy and the freedom of the people of Hong Kong.

READ: China To Handle 'rare' Cases Of Hong Kong Under National Security Law: Official

Hong-Kong issue

China, on the other hand, is using all methods available to it in order to convince the world that the anti-national security law is for the benefit of Hong Kong. According to reports, Beijing has claimed that the new national security law will greatly benefit the city, especially the tourism sector that forms one of the four main pillars of Hong Kong’s economy.

As per reports, Felix Chung, a LegCo member representing the business sector has stated that "There is no peaceful environment for us to do business here. The unrest has resulted in a series of social problems and has scared visitors away. The businesses in Hong Kong generally understand and support the central authorities' decision to enact national security laws for Hong Kong and expect the legislation to bring back stability to the community."

Earlier. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said that the national security legislation for Hong Kong is an essential step to safeguard national sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and the foundation of “one country, two systems”. It is aimed to better implement “one country, two systems”. Only when national security is ensured, “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity can be guaranteed. The UK’s historical link with Hong Kong arises from the period of invasion, colonialism, and unequal treaties. The UK flagrantly claims that the Hong Kong-related legislation is “authoritarian”.

READ: China Extraditions Possible Under National Security Law, Says Hong Kong Representative

READ: Hong Kong’s National Security Law Will Not Punish People Retroactively: Chinese Official

Image: AP