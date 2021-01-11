Last Updated:

IN PICS | Popular Rambo Circus Makes Comeback Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

India's popular international circus company had to shut down business in March due to the coronavirus lockdown and had since survived on crowdfunding.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
One of India's biggest and oldest circus Rambo reopened in January 2021 post COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on sector ground 10 of Airoli, Mumbai. 

The popular circus had moved its performing act to online, doing shows virtually in the wake of COVID-19 ban on public gatherings. 

Rambo Circus was shut down in March 2020 when the government announced lockdown to curb coronavirus infections. The business had since gone through tough times to susutain its survival. 

The clowns of Rambo Circus are back to entertain the audience with adherence to health safety protocols such as masks and social distancing. The venue capacity slashed to 300.

Rambo circus conducts temperature checks for the performers at the entrance and the circus ringmaster ensures no one is flouting company norms. 

The circus moved its shows to online platform with virtual viewing tickets sold on BokkmyShow.com. The company aired  'Life Is A Circus' performance to the online audience. 

Amid the pandemic, the circus sold over 60,000 tickets for online viewing, the circus company owner Sujit Dilip, a COVID-19 survivor told Forbes. 

As the business was clamped down, turning the premises into a ghost town, with clowns and artists headed home, the company distributed money among 82 staff members. 

The popular circus was established in 1991 and has since been entertaining its audience. In the pandemic, the business shut down for the first time in several years. 

Media company Laqshya Live Experiences and their partners Production Crew, decided to record the show and air it LIVE.

BookMyShow has been Rambo’s ticketing partner for 12 years. 

Rambo's ‘Life Is A Circus’ aired close to 34 virtual shows to the audience generating revenue ₹21 lakh during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rambo also survived on the online donations that helped the staff members and the performers through the challenging times.

The clowns and artists are now back in the venue entertaining their audience once again as the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed by the government for the entertainment industry. 

India's biggest and oldest entertainment extravaganza reopened in January and the colourful circus ground and happy clowns are back adding thrill as they get ready in a tent in Airoli. 

