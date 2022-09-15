Pro-Khalistan Elements Vandalise Temple In Canada; India Demands Probe & Prompt Action

In a shocking incident in Canada, the famous BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto was defaced by elements supporting the formation of Khalistan on Wednesday. While the time of the incident is not known, a video recorded by the miscreants went viral on social media. As per the visuals, the anti-India graffiti of 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Murdabad' was seen on the outer wall of the temple. Condemning the incident, the High Commission of India in Ottawa urged the authorities to launch a probe and bring the perpetrators to book.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa opined, "This is a very shameful incident. This creates hatred between 2 religions. Writing something like this at any religious place makes it clear that their intent is to instill poison and hate in people. It is a different matter as to who did this but it was carried out by Pakistan. This has been the thought process and modus operandi of ISI from the beginning. Indians there never support such things. There are some people like Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who are paid stooges of Pakistan. They take money from (Pakistan) and always do such things."

We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators. @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto @PIB_India @DDNewslive @CanadainIndia @cgivancouver — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) September 15, 2022

Condemnations pour in

In the recent past, outlawed terror outfit Sikhs for Justice and its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu have provoked India on many occasions. Meanwhile, the vandalization of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple was also condemned by various leaders in Canada. For instance, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown remarked, "Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. This type of hate has no place in the Greater Toronto Area or Canada. Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly".

Similarly, Canada MP Chandra Arya commented, "Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crim. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned". Calling for strict action, his parliamentary colleague Sonia Sidhu stressed, "We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe".