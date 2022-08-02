Al-Zawahiri Killed: Republic Accesses Visuals Of Area Where Al Qaeda Chief Was Taken Out

With Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri being killed by US drone strikes in Kabul, Republic TV has accessed visuals of the location where the hellfire missile strikes were carried out. The first video seemingly shows Kabul's Sherpur where the Al-Qaeda leader was killed. The location of the drone attack was only 1.88 km from the US embassy and 5.3 km from the Pakistan Embassy. Moreover, the plot that Zawahiri was provided a safe haven in, was in between the US embassy and the Shirpur square in the heart of Kabul.

Al Qaeda chief killed in Afghanistan

Ayman al-Zawahiri and Osama Bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks in the US. Following the attacks, the terror outfit al-Qaeda became known to every household in America. Osama Bin Laden was killed by the United States in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in an operation carried out by navy seals following a nearly decade-long hunt.

Remarkably, the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri is a significant win for the Biden administration in counterterrorism especially just 11 months after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan after a war that lasted for two decades.

President Biden has expressed hope that the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri would bring "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of September 11, 2001, attacks on the US.

"He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we're going to make sure that nothing else happens," Biden said in an address from the White House formally announcing the operation. "This terrorist leader is no more," he said.

(Image: RepublicWorld)