Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Condoles Ahmednagar Deaths, Anil Deshmukh Case & More

PM Modi & Maharashtra CM Condole Ahmednagar Hospital Fire Deaths; State Orders Probe & Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the death of ten COVID-19 patients due to a fire tragedy in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi wished for a speedy recovery of those injured. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray also expressed his condolences over the fire incident and directed officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. Read more here

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent To 14-days Judicial Custody In PMLA Case

In a setback to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a Mumbai sessions court on Saturday remanded him to 14-day judicial custody in connection to a money laundering case. While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought nine days of custody for additional probing, the court denied it the same. The 73-year-old NCP leader was arrested by ED on Monday in connection to a money laundering case after 12 hours of investigation. Read more here

NCB Delhi SIT In Mumbai To Take Over Aryan Khan Drug Case Being Probed By Sameer Wankhede

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Operations Branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Headquarters in New Delhi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to handle six drugs cases, including the Aryan Khan case, that was being probed by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Read more here

Sachin Vaze's Remand Plea Accessed, Mumbai Police To Investigate Param Bir's Whereabouts

A Mumbai court on Saturday extended the police custody of suspended API Sachin Vaze till November 13. In its argument before the court, the Mumbai Police listed down several reasons for Vaze's remand stating that it needed to investigate the extent of the extortion racket, and the whereabouts of absconding accused, former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Read more here

Nirmala Sitharaman Hails Digital Revolution, Shares Video Showing QR Code On An OX

As India undergoes a massive digital revolution, financial transactions have largely gone digital and further digital payments have also increased at a tremendous level across the country. This has become easier ever since people started owning a smartphone. It enables a person to use digital payment modes for transactions with the help of applications like Google Pay, Paytm, Phone Pe, and others. However, a recent video suggests that not just humans, digitalisation has also affected animals. Read more here

Germany: Knife Attack On Train In Bavaria Leaves Several Injured; Cops Arrest One Suspect

A knife attack on a train in the southern German state of Bavaria on Saturday, 6 November left three people injured including two severe cases, as per Bild newspaper. The train was travelling near Neumarkt between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the incident. German Federal Police said that a male was arrested shortly afterwards the incident and that there was now “no danger to the population.” The police statement added, “At the moment, there is no further information about the persons involved.” Read more here

Astroworld Festival: 8 Dead, Hundreds Hurt In Crowd Surge At Travis Scott Concert

Eight people died and many were injured amid chaotic scenes at the Astroworld Festival in Texas on Friday. The incident took place when rapper Travis Scott was performing. The news was confirmed by the fire authorities. Read more here

COP26: Over 40 Nations Vow To Phase Out Coal-fired Power; US & China Haven't Signed Up

Over 40 nations have pledged to shift away from coal in commitments made at the United Nations climate change conference or COP26 summit. Significant users of coal in the world including nations such as Poland, Vietnam and Chile are the ones that made the commitment but some of the world’s biggest coal-dependent countries including China and the United States chose not to sign up, as per BBC. Read more here

T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Bids Emotional Farewell To Windies Teammate Dwayne Bravo

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has come forward to bid an emotional farewell to Dwayne Bravo as the star all-rounder has decided to call it a day after the conclusion of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Windies who were the defending champions coming into the tournament have officially been knocked out after their 20-run loss to Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Read more here

Lewis Hamilton Probed By Stewards At Mexican GP For Breaching Track Limits At Autodromo

Race stewards at the Mexican Grand Prix 2021 announced that seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will face a probe for a minor infraction during the first practice session of the weekend on Friday. During the FP1 of the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Hamilton was unable to slow his Mercedes while approaching the first corner and cut his way through the grassy run-off between turns one and two. Read more here

Image: Republic