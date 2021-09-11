Republic Top 10 Headlines: Saleh's Brother Killed, Mumbai Rape Horror & More

Mumbai Rape Case: CCTV Footage Of Accused Accessed; BMC Mayor Visits Victim

In a big development in the horrific Mumbai rape case, the police have accessed the CCTV footage of one of the accused. According to the police, CCTV footage shows visuals of the accused allegedly before he committed the heinous crime. Moreover, other visuals accessed by the cops also show the accused during and after the crime. As of now, the police are interrogating the accused while Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the Rajawadi Hospital to meet the victim and the doctors to know about the condition of the victim.

Income Tax Dept Holds Search & Seizure Operation On 3 Commission Groups In Punjab, Haryana

On September 8, the Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations on three key Commission agent groups. These groups were based in Punjab and operated in a variety of locations throughout Punjab and Haryana. Apart from the business of commission agents, these groups operate steel rolling mills, cold storage, general mills, jewellery shops, poultry, rice mills, oil mills, and flour mills.

Karnal: Haryana Govt Meets Farmers, Offers Inquiry & Govt Jobs In Lathi-charge Incident

In the latest development in the Karnal protests, the Haryana government met farmer leaders on Saturday morning. After the meeting, the administration offered an impartial inquiry in the case led by a retired High Court judge as well as compensation for the family of the deceased. Till the time of the inquiry, the state government has offered to send the accused officer on leave and has promised 2 jobs for the family members of the deceased farmer.

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Calls Him 'a Thinker Par Excellence'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his 126th birth anniversary on 11 September, calling him a "thinker par excellence." “Mahatma Gandhi described him as someone who was absolutely against untouchability, unwavering in his commitment to India’s freedom and a firm believer in non-violence as well as constructive work. He was a thinker par excellence,” The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Neeraj Chopra's Dream Gets Fulfilled As He Takes His Parents For 'first Flight'

On Saturday, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra fulfilled a 'small dream' by taking his parents on their first flight. In a tweet, the gold medallist expressed gratitude towards citizens for 'prayers' and 'blessings' that led to fulfilling his dream today. Neeraj Chopra had ended India's 100 years wait for a medal in Athletics in the recent event of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Iran Condemns 'fratricide' In Panjshir Amid Taliban Atrocities; Seeks Free & Fair Polls

Amid increasing reports of the Taliban's brutality in Panjshir, Iran once again condemned the 'unjustifiable' attack on the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. During the United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Iran's permanent representative at the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi stated that the offensive in the aforesaid province went against the global consensus that a government that comes to power by force will not be recognized. Batting for intra-Afghan negotiations, he called for the formation of an inclusive government through free and fair elections.

Delhi's IGI Airport Receives Another Bomb Threat, Security Alerted

On the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) received a bomb threat call for a London flight. The call was received by the Ranhola police station forewarning that on the occasion of the 9/11 anniversary, an Air India flight to London would be blown up. After receiving the call, security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was beefed up and officials were alerted.

Novak Djokovic Beats Zverev To Enter US Open Final, Faces Medvedev For 21st Major Title

Novak Djokovic qualified for the 2021 US Open final by getting the better of Alexander Zverev 4-6,6-2,6-4,4-6,6-2 in their men's singles semi-final match on Saturday and by the virtue of this win, Djokovic would be making his first final appearance of this tournament since 2018 where he is set to lock horns with youngster Daniil Medvedev as the Serbian icon bids for his fourth US Open title.

ED Issues Fresh Summons To TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee In West Bengal Coal Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday has issued fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal. According to sources, Banerjee has been summoned by the ED on September 21. Apart from West Bengal CM's nephew, the agency has also summoned some of the IPS officers, barring Gyanwant Singh. It is being said that all IPS officers have responded to ED summons in the coal scam case.

Amrullah Saleh's Brother Rohullah Killed Mercilessly By Taliban In Afghanistan: Reports

According to reports, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's brother Rohullah Saleh has been killed by the Taliban forces when he was leaving Panjshir. He was reportedly tortured to death. Rohullah Saleh, the elder brother of Amrullah, was on his way to Kabul from Panjshir when he was identified by Taliban forces. He was then captured and tortured by the terrorist group and killed mercilessly.

