Russia: Gunman Opens Fire At Perm University Leaving 8 Killed & Several Wounded

A gunman opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia’s Perm State University on September 20 leaving 8 killed and several wounded, Russian news agency TASS reported citing preliminary reports and a source in the law enforcement. The source also revealed that the person on Monday entered the university campus and opened fire. In the wake of the situation, some students locked themselves in the auditoriums to hide from the attacker.

According to the videos and pictures posted on social media, people were also seen jumping out of the windows from the first floor while the police forces were reaching the site. As per the latest reports, at least 14 are confirmed to be injured at Perm University. It has also been noted that the person who opened fire on campus was armed with a ‘traumatic’ non-lethal weapon. Further investigation is ongoing.

Perm University in Russia lies 700 miles east of the capital, Moscow. As per a report by The Independent, the fire was started by the gunman after entering building number 8. Just after 12 PM (local time) on Monday, the police authorities announced that they had killed the gunman. As per local media reports, the man is identified as 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov.



The Perm shooter has reportedly been neutralized, it's said the weapon was lethal. The university has stated that 4 people are wounded: Russia's RT — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Notably, in a social media post that was published just before the attack, Bekmansurov explained the entire process of obtaining a licence for shooting and weapons. Media reports have stated that the man appears to be in a distressed state of mind. The text in his post states, “However long I’ve known myself, I’ve always thought of death.”

reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05 — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) September 20, 2021

Image: Unsplash/Representative