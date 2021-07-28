Afghanistan: Taliban Kills Comedian Khasha Zwan, Envoy Says 'broken Heart Of The Nation'

Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka M Ashraf Haidari condoled the death of Afghanistan's popular comedian Nazar Mohammad, popularly known as Khasha Zwan. Khasha Zwan was killed by the Taliban following his abduction and subsequent torture by the terrorists. According to reports, Zwan was killed on Friday when the Taliban captured some areas in Kandahar and the insurgent group initially claimed that the comedian was killed during an operation. However, a video doing rounds on social media shows that Nazar Mohammad was slapped several times before the Taliban executed him.

Afghanistan Comedian Khasha Zwan killed by Taliban

Reports further stated that Khasha Zwan was 'arrested' from his home by the Taliban and later executed. In the video, Zwan is reportedly seen talking about his arrest. The comedian was killed in a brutal way by the terrorists who asked him if he worked with the Afghan Police. However, sources have confirmed that Zwan was not a part of the police, but only a comedian. Speaking to Republic TV, Afghanistan journalist slammed the Taliban and said that the group has a century-old mindset as they are against many things including freedom of speech and freedom of movement.

Fearing similar incidents, Afghan translators and families are worried and expressed their wishes to leave the country. In addition, many Afghan journalists have also expressed concerns and have expressed that they want to move out of the country. The Taliban has stepped up their attacks against the journalists in order to prevent them from reporting the ground situation.

'Execution of Afghan comedian has broken the heart of the nation'

Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka M. Ashraf Haidari took to Twitter and stated that the extrajudicial execution by the Taliban has broken the heart of the country. He added that the Afghans will never forgive the Taliban and their state-sponsor.