Taliban Meets Resistance Commander Ahmad Massoud As Afghan Forces Snatch Back 3 Districts

Delegations of the Taliban met Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir on Friday. This meeting comes as a firstm and it comes even as the resistance has given the Taliban a bloody nose in three districts. As per reports, Pul-E-Hesar, Banu and Deh-e-Salah districts have been taken back by the resistance from the Taliban, with up to 60 Taliban terrorists being killed or injured in the fighting.

In a video accessed by Republic Media Network right before the recapturing, Ahmad Massoud, who is the son of famed anti-Taliban leader and northern alliance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, could be seen saying, "If anyone by any name would want to attack our homes, our land and our freedom, just like the National Hero-Ahmad Shah Massoud and other Mujahedeen, we as well are ready to give away our lives and die but will not give away our land and our dignity." He added, "I thank you all for your pure feelings and intentions. By God’s will, with the freedom fighters, commanders, and along with our scholars we will continue our resistance."

Ahmad Massoud leads Afghan Resistance Against Taliban

After the Taliban took complete control of Afghanistan on August 15, Ahmad Massood and Amrullah Saleh's Resistance Front on Thursday announced their flag in Panjshir Valley. Noting that this is the official flag of the government formed after the victory of the Afghan Mujahideen against the Soviet Union, Ahmad Shah Massoud had adopted this flag after the capture of Kabul.

Who is Ahmad Massoud?

Ahmad Massoud, who was born on July 10, 1989, is an Afghan politician and is the founder of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. He is the son of anti-Soviet military leader Ahmad Shah Massoud. He was appointed as the Massoud Foundation's CEO in November 2016. On September 5, 2019, he has declared his father's successor at his mausoleum in the Panjshir Valley He was born in Piyu in the province of Takhar in North-East Afghanistan, coming from an ethnic Tajik background.

After finishing his secondary school education in Iran, Massoud spent a year on a military course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. In 2012, he commenced an undergraduate degree in War Studies at King's College London where he obtained his bachelor's degree in 2015. He obtained his master's degree in International Politics from City, the University of London in 2016.

Image Credits - AP