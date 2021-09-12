Top 10 Headlines: BJP Appoints Bhupendra Patel As Guj CM; AAP To Contest UP Polls & More

PM Modi Interacts With Indian Paralympians, Discusses Their Journey At Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Paralympic champions in New Delhi over their record-breaking performance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Speaking to the Indian contingent, PM Modi lauded the athletes for their successful feat and thanked them for motivating the nation of 1.3 billion people.

Bhupendra Patel To Be The New Chief Minister Of Gujarat; Succeeds BJP's Vijay Rupani

A day after Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as CM, Bhupendra Patel on Sunday was appointed as the new Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat. The decision to appoint Bhupendra Patel was taken in the legislative meeting, called by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Before the legislative meet, multiple meetings were held between Saturday and Sunday among the core members of the party.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Ram Vilas Paswan On His Death Anniversary, Chirag Shares Letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday penned an emotional letter on the death anniversary of former Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Ram Vilas Paswan. The letter was posted by LJP leader and Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan on Twitter. Chirag Paswan thanked the Prime Minister for his affection towards his former Cabinet colleague and stated that the latter has honoured the work done by Ram Vilas Paswan.

Himachal Pradesh: Landslide In Kullu Bocks National Highway 305, Traffic Heavily Disrupted

There were landslides reported on the National Highway 305 at Shoja in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Due to the incident, the weekend traffic was heavily disrupted as the commuters had to wait till the officials could clear the debris and confirm that the threat was over. According to the officials, heavy rainfall lashed the region over the past week has caused this landslide.

China Continues Intrusion Into Taiwan's Airspace For 7th Day, Sends Warfare Plane

A Chinese military aircraft recently breached Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), marking the latest intrusion by Beijing amidst an altering status quo in Indo-pacific. In an online statement, Taipei said that Thursday's attack marked the seventh straight day of Chinese intrusions, highlighting that 19 PLA jets flew into its ADIZ on last Sunday alone. As per Taiwan’s Defence Ministry, the aircraft was a People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane that flew into the southwest corner of Taiwanese Airspace.

VP Naidu Urges Govt To Adopt Sustainable Energy, Dedicates 1.5-megawatt Solar Power Plant

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, today urged large institutions and public sector organisations to use renewable energy to achieve sustainability in their operations. He advocated for the broader use of rooftop solar plants in buildings of big companies and large institutions such as colleges, government buildings, and warehouses.

Neemuch Incident: MP CM Sacks Khargone SP For Lack Of Action In Kanhaiya Lal's Death Case

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has communicated the decision to sack the Khargone SP due to lack of supervision in the recent horrendous hate crime in the state. The CM said in a statement, “Due to lack of supervision in the recent incident in Khargone where a man died, we have decided to remove Khargone SP from his post. A judicial inquiry is underway. Action will be taken accordingly.”

Lionel Messi 'didn't Deserve To Leave Like That' Says La Liga President Javier Tebas

In what was one of the most sensational pieces of news during a transfer window that no one will ever forget, Lionel Messi was told by Barcelona that they will not be able to re-sign because of financial issues and cited La Liga's financial restrictions as the reason behind the collapsed talks. So Messi moved on and joined French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer leaving Barcelona with a huge hole to fill. La Liga president Javier Tebas has now come out and said that Messi did not deserve to leave Barca in the manner he did and that his departure could have been avoided.

Uttar Pradesh Polls: AAP To Contest 403 Seats; Sanjay Singh Reveals 'no Alliance' So Far

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that it would contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Giving out further details, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that it would be a mistake to consider his party a minnow as it has emerged "stronger" than the Congress in the recent panchayat polls. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had made it clear that it is not in talks with any other party for an alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, which are due early next year.

ECB Asks ICC To Decide Outcome Of Cancelled Test Match, Expects India To Forfeit

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly addressed a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting that the apex body intervene and decide the outcome of the canceled fifth Test match against India. According to news agency PTI, the ECB wants the ICC to decide on the fifth Test so that it can seek insurance for the estimated 40 million pounds in losses that it expects to incur if the match is called off due to COVID-19. The ECB is requesting that the ICC declare the Manchester Test forfeited so that they can pursue insurance claims.

