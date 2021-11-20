Top 10 Headlines: Congress To Observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas', Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig & More

Chidambaram Claims 'PM Modi Didn't Take Cabinet Approval' For Repeal Of Farm Laws

Musing over the repeal of the Farm laws, ex-Union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday, pointed out that cabinet approval had not been taken for such a decision. Citing BJP leadership's praise for PM Modi's 'statesmanship', Chidambaram wondered why they did not advise him to repeal the laws for 15 months. Congress is celebrating the repeal of the laws on Saturday as 'Kisan Vijay Diwas'.

Read more here

Congress To Observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' Today To Celebrate Repeal Of Farm Laws

Celebrating the Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws', the Indian National Congress (INC) has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 and carry out victory rallies across the country. In a letter to the party's state unit chiefs, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked them to organise such rallies and candle marches at state, district and block levels.

Read more here

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'No Need To Convert Anyone', Adds Must Move Forward Together

Opposing forced conversion, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, claimed that Hinduism did not need to change anyone and proceed forward together. Addressing a Ghosh Shivir, in Chhattisgarh, Bhagwat said that India's diversity was its strength, stating that its way of life must be given to the world to become a Vishwa guru. Claiming that the weak are often exploited, he said anyone trying to disturb the nation's tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country.

Read more here

Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig: 'Gehlot To Decide Whom To Drop & Include' Says Min Khachariyawas

Giving a glimpse of the long-awaited cabinet rejig, Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Saturday, said that CM Ashok Gehlot will decide on how many current cabinet ministers will be dropped. He added that the CM will also how many will be inducted. Those who will be dropped are interested in working at the Central leadership level, claimed Khachariyawas. The cabinet shuffle is a long-standing demand of the miffed Sachin Pilot camp.

Read more here

Telangana Minister Says CM KCR's 'mahadharna' Prompted PM Modi To Repeal Farm Laws

Lauding Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his efforts towards the repealing of three farm laws, state Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy claimed that the 'mahadharna' staged by Chief Minister Rao pushed the Centre for an early repeal of the three farm laws. His statement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's decision to repeal the three legislations that led to nationwide protests since being introduced in September, last year.

Read more here

RLD Hints At Finalising Alliance With Samajwadi Party; 'issue-based' Discussions Underway

In a major development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). RLD President Jayant Chaudhary has claimed that both parties will take the decision by November end and come together to fight the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. In addition, he remarked that his party is also having 'issue-based' discussions with Akhilesh Yadav's party.

Read more here

US Prez Biden Resumes Duties After Brief Transfer Of Power To VP Harris During Colonoscopy

US President Joe Biden resumed his duties Friday, 19 November, after briefly transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed that Biden spoke with Harris and the chief of staff, and will remain at Walter Reed Medical Centre as he completes the rest of the routine physical. Psaki also said that the President is in “good spirits” and has resumed his duties.

Read more here

US Congress Members Write Letter To Joe Biden Seeking Support For Taiwan's Interpol Bid

At least seventy-one United States representatives have signed a joint letter urging US President Joe Biden to support island nation Taiwan's bid to join the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) ahead of the four-day General Assembly meeting scheduled to be held next week, where the self-ruled island will participate as an observer.

Read more here

Jaishankar Asserts Data & Technology Strengthen Democracies, 'hugely Helpful' Amid COVID

At a virtual panel discussion on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Sydney Dialogue, a forum for emerging, critical and cyber technologies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised how advanced technology makes an "amazing impact" on the overall quality of the governance. Speaking at the "Democracies and Global Technology Governance” panel discussion, he stressed that data and technology strengthen democracies and is "hugely helpful”, especially amid COVID-19.

Read more here

'Not Just Focus On Competition With China': US' Indo-Pacific Approach Will Be Multifaceted

The US approach to the Indo-Pacific will remain multifaceted and not focused only on the competition with China but will also include advancement in areas such as technology, quantum computing, 5G networks and others, White House Coordinator on the Indo-Pacific Kurt Cambell said on Friday, 19 November. He further stressed on the recent virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and stated that the meet was intended to build consensus between the two nations on major world problems.

Read more here