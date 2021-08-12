WATCH: Taliban Fighters Feast & Make Merry In Captured Afghanistan Palace At Zaranj

After capturing yet another strategic location in Afghanistan- Zaranj, the Taliban has taken over the palace of the Governor of the province. As is evident from the exclusive video brought to you by Republic Media Network, the members of the group can be seen squatting over the plush white couch of the palace and enjoying the delicacies on silver crockery kept on the gold-plated table in front.

Taliban takes over Ghazni

The video surfaces on the day the Taliban took over a 10th provincial capital- Ghazni province. Seizing Ghazni cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country’s southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after US and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government.

Before this, Faizabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan was captured by the Taliban as the Afghan government was struggling to stop the advances by Taliban insurgents. This development came as President Ashraf Ghani visited Mazar-i-Sharif to rally old warlords to the defence of the largest city in the north. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in the country’s north to escape battles that have overwhelmed their towns and villages.

Kabul next?

A US defence official, citing a US intelligence assessment, claimed that next the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over in 90 days. The official said that this assessment was made on the basis of the Taliban's rapid gains in the war-torn country since US-led foreign forces left. However, he also added that the momentum can be reversed if the Afghan forces put up more resistance.

The fall of provinces one after the other represented a stunning collapse of Afghan forces and bring to the forefront the questions about where the billions spent by the U.S. Defense Department on fighting, training those troops, and reconstruction efforts went — especially as Taliban fighters ride on American-made Humvees and pickup trucks with M-16s slung across their shoulders. It also puts forth the question-if the Taliban would reimpose a brutal regime.

Reports suggest that the Afghanistan government, probably because of the fear of the brutal regime, has offered the Taliban a share in power.

(Image Credit: AP/Republicworld)