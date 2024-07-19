Published 12:43 IST, July 19th 2024

Trump Calls For Unity Then Vows For 'Largest Deportation Drive' In 1st Speech Post Assassination Bid

Former US President Donald Trump concluded his over 1.5 hour-long speech at the RNC stage on Friday with a promise to 'very quickly make America great again.' This was his first address at the RNC after surviving an assassination bid. The former president also accepted the Presidential nomination formally. He also narrated the shooting incident at his rally and paid a tribute to the victim, Corey.