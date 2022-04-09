Back-to-back Missiles Fired From DPR Region As Russian Forces Continue Attacks In Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 45th day with Russian forces continuously attacking Ukraine, a video has emerged that shows a series of missiles launched from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)-controlled region. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, one can see a bright sky and several missiles have been launched.

One can see the jet trails left by the missiles that head straight into the sky. The video also shows that two missiles were already lanched and the third was on the way as it was captured on camera. The third missile reaches high in the sky and a small explosion is heard. This video comes at a time when Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russian military were now retreating from some of the positions that they were in since the beginning of the "special military operation."

DPR set to open Embassy in Russia

In a key development, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is all set to open its embassy in Russia this month. The Russian news agency TASS quoted DPR's Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova as saying, "We have already sent an agreement request to Moscow. We have already chosen a candidate for ambassador." However, the name of the possible ambassador has not been revealed yet.

UN says Russia-Ukraine War has led to increase in food prices

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, food prices across the world have been pushed to a "new all-time high," said the UN Food and Agriculture agency on Friday. The agency expressed concern about the risk of hunger around the world.

Ever since Russian forces launched a special military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, the export flows into the Black Sea have been majorly disrupted, and western sanctions against Moscow have spurred fears of a worldwide hunger crisis, especially across the Middle East and Africa.

Additionally, Ukraine has claimed that it has killed more than 19,000 Russian troops. Also, Kyiv has also raised demands for the exclusion of Russia from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which is the world's largest regional security-oriented intergovernmental organisation with observer status at the United Nations.

Image: Republic World