Key Ukraine Political Leader Speaks To Republic; Affirms Multi-faceted Support To Refugees

Amid Russia's invasion of its neighboring country, Ukraine, Olena Shuliak, Chair of the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) Party, in Ukraine spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network in Lviv about the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation. Shuliak shared how the Ukrainian government is trying to help the refugees who fled the country. She added that Ukraine is united and that the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government is not ready to compromise Donbas in the talks.

Speaking to Republic Bangla's Swarnali Sarkar, the Ukrainian politician said, "The country is doing everything to help Ukrainian refugees with money (those who have registered). Also the firms and industries who are supporting refugees are getting support from the government financially."

"Citizens who are taking refugees in other countries are also supported financially to some extent. Ukraine never forgets its citizens and we care about our people who have fled the war-inflicted nation. Even though they left the country, the government is also helping them. Ukraine promises to rebuild their houses and take care of the losses. Ukraine is also going to give back their jobs. We are waiting for them," she added.

Further speaking on Zelenskyy's decision to fight back against Russia, Shuliak added, "Our position is the same as our President Zelenskyy since the very first day of the war. We are all united. We are not yet ready to compromise Donbas in negotiation talk."

Joe Biden speaks with Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden spoke once again with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. As per the White House, the US President spoke with Zelenskyy about the ongoing work by the U.S. and its partners to deliver military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression against Ukraine.

The leaders discussed how the US is working to fulfill Ukraine's main security assistance requests, the critical effects those weapons have had, and continued efforts with partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country.

Biden informed Zelenskyy that the US intends to provide Ukraine with $500M in direct budgetary aid and reviewed additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week. President Zelenskyy gave an update on Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia, the White House added.

Russia-Ukraine war on Day 35

Russia launched a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action, taken on February 24, came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians and the flight of millions seeking refuge in other countries. On Friday, Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.