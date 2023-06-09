Russia To Begin Deployment Of Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus In July, Says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow will start the process of deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July. Putin made the proclamation at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko in Sochi, Russia, Turkish news outlet Anatolia Agency reported. Putin said the construction of special facilities necessary for the deployment is scheduled to end by July 7-8.

"On the most sensitive issues that we have agreed on, everything is going according to plan. As you know, the preparation of the relevant facilities ends on July 7-8, and we will immediately begin activities related to the deployment of the relevant types of weapons on your territory," he said.

Last month, Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. At the time, Putin said the move was in response to growing security risks. Kremlin stated that Moscow is taking these measures since it is concerned about the West arming Ukraine in the raging war. The announcement from Putin came after reports emerged that Ukraine is commencing its counteroffensive against the Russians.

Ukraine launches counteroffensive against Russia

The declaration comes after Ukraine formally launched a counteroffensive in the war torn region to counter Russian forces. Through these measures, the Ukrainian bloc is attempting to contest Russia’s established front line after months of stalemate on the battlefield. With the aim of countering Russia, Kyiv has committed German-made tanks to the battle and deployed it in South-Eastern Ukraine, Financial Times reported.

With this, the war-stricken country launched its first heavily armoured assaults as part of its counter-offensive in the hopes of securing a breakthrough in the south and sever the “land bridge” that connects Russia with Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson provinces. This mission, if successfull, will cut off Russian supplies to its armies deployed in these regions.