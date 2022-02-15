Quick links:
The websites of Ukrainian government agencies and major banks have been hit by cyberattacks on Tuesday. The development has been confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. Around 10 websites in Ukraine, including websites of Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Culture Ministry and Ukraine’s two largest state banks stopped working due to DDOS attacks, according to The Associated Press. The customers of state-owned banks, Privatbank and Sberbank faced problems with online payments and apps of banks. The cyberattacks on Ukrainian websites comes amid the escalated tensions with Russia over military build-up near the Ukraine border.
US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed over the need to verify Russia's announcement that it has started the process to pull back the troops.
Amid fear that the tension between Russia and Ukraine could turn into a military conflict, anxious parents of Indian students in Ukraine are appealing to local elected representatives to push for the evacuation of these students. Parents of students, particularly those who have not yet received their temporary resident permit or are awaiting the renewal of permits, are waiting and watching the situation.
Ukrainian and Russian waters, including the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov on Tuesday, were added to the UK's list of 'high risk' areas, according to the British media reports. More developments are awaited on the same.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Moscow today to push for a diplomatic path forward and defuse the bilateral tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, has said that he has ensured that the gas transit for Berlin continues via Ukraine. German chancellor added that he “was intent on ensuring” that a confrontation did not break out with Ukraine, and even if “it did” the German leader assured that the Russian leader will not cut off energy supply project.
“We are committed to ensuring gas transit in Europe works through Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Nord Stream 1 according to the agreements we have. And we also want to ensure peaceful development in Europe,” Scholz said at a joint news conference.
Russian troops have commenced the military drills in the Gomel Region of Belarus shortly after Moscow announced that it has asked some of the troops to return to their defense base. Rare photos were leaked that showed the Russian OTR-21 Tochka-U missile system launching projectiles on the Belarusian side, near the border with Ukraine.
As many as 30,000 Russian troops have been stationed to take part in the drills with the Belarusian Armed Forces. NATO is also planning to meet tomorrow, and on Thursday to deploy the multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe to counter the Russian aggression, German broadcasters reported.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Russia was told Ukraine ‘will not join NATO’ in the near future. But even then, said the Russian leader, “we did not think that was a good enough assurance.” Russia now wants to resolve this matter now. German chancellor Olaf Scholz who travelled to Moscow to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine meanwhile said in remarks that “Russia’s demands are worth discussing.”
“It was right that NATO and the European Union responded to the letters from Russia, and while Russia does not agree with the response, it is a good sign that it says there are a few good points in it,” Scholz said at the press conference.
“Likewise, NATO, the EU, and we do not agree with the demands of Russia, but we believe there are some points in there that are worth discussing."
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of ‘genocide’ in the eastern Donbas region. His remarks came after he met with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow. Putin stated at a press conference that Russia intends to find a resolution to the conflict, as he pushed for the security guarantees from NATO.
Earlier today, Russia's parliament submitted a document to ask President Putin to recognize the two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The Russian parliament is pushing for independence, the speaker of the Duma lower house announced, according to Sputnik.
Russian invasion of Ukraine is "highly likely” said the UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss in a letter to MPs, according to British broadcaster Sky News. There’s a stalemate in talks on the conflict situation that could endure for an "extended period”, she further said in the letter to MPs. UK’s FM warned that an invasion is now very imminent, although, it can happen with “no or little warning.”
"An invasion could be imminent, and we judge it to be highly likely," UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss said in the letter to the British politicians.
"We are still pursuing diplomacy and pushing Russia to step back from the brink. We are now at the point where any invasion would come with little or no warning. This would be a long protracted conflict and it would be hugely damaging to Russia and Ukraine,” a letter from the UK’s foreign minister Liz Truss read on Tuesday.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin who took a press conference after talks with German counterpart Olaf Scholz used affirmative statement and a rather hardened stance on the Ukrainian issue. NATO is "at our door," the Russian leader said, asking the West to "hear us". Putin then said, "of course, we don't want war in Europe" adding that this is why Russia is participating in the talking process that has been ongoing. However, he asserted that the end results of the negotiations should be an "agreement on equal security" as he reiterated that NATO must withdraw troops from Eastern regions immediately.
"Unfortunately, there has been no meaningful constructive response to our proposals," Putin declared on Tuesday.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that it is "very good" that he spoke with his Russian counterpart. On the prospect of defusing tensions with Ukraine, he told the news conference: “We cannot emphasize enough how worried we are about 100,000 troops along the border.”
Scholz added, that the troops stationed by Russia at the frontier with Kyiv are significantly the "most severe crisis we've had in Europe.” He then added, "We cannot see any reason why they should be there.”
While the German chancellor did not clearly state if Russian leader Putin has agreed to any declaration that averts the threat of Ukrainian invasion, he did say that “de-escalation is essential”. Sholz added, that the two sides have "not yet exhausted diplomatic solutions.” He also made comments on Russia’s announcement of partial troop removal from the border calling it a "good sign.”
“We are prepared to talk about very concrete steps in order to ensure peace and security”, said German chancellor Scholz.
The Russian president has openly lashed out at Ukraine as he said at a press conference that he had “tried best” to secure the compromise deal with Kyiv by sending proposals to NATO. In a defiant tone on Tuesday, Russia’s authoritarian leader who has amassed 130,000 troops on the border, said that his demands “haven't been put into action".
He accused Ukraine of "mass violations of human rights” adding that Ukraine’s acts “are being legitimized". In a positive tone to Germany, as Putin announced that Russia will not stop gas supply via Ukraine, he also thanked his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, for meeting him in Moscow.
Germany and Russia are "very close to each other,” said Putin.
Russian President Putin has stated that Moscow is ready to cooperate and work with the West on the security issues and de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. “We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track,” Putin told a press conference after holding talks with the German chancellor with Scholz in Moscow. In a first, the Russian leader has outlined that the US and NATO have rejected the proposal terms that prohibit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations from joining NATO.
Putin demanded that NATO must roll back on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe, which threatens Russia’s regional security. His remarks came as Russia prepared to deploy the bombers and hypersonic missile-equipped fighter jets to its defense base in Syria, according to TASS.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said at a presser after talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz that Moscow “is ready” to speak with US and NATO on limits for missile deployments in the eastern EU and roll back alliance troops from Eastern Europe. Putin blamed the West for tensions, as he stressed that the US and the NATO alliance rejected Moscow’s demands of the security proposals. He asserted that the West needs to heed Moscow’s demands as they are “confidence-building measures.” Putin also emphasized that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Germany will strengthen Europe’s energy security and must continue. Russia will also continue the gas exports to Europe via Ukraine, he ascertained.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Tuesday made comments on the Russian Ukrainian border tensions as he asked “all sides” to adhere to a rational approach to settle the crisis. "China calls on all sides to adhere to rational approach, to settle the crisis around Ukraine and the corresponding problems via dialogue and negotiations," Wang Wenbin said in his statement. He also stressed that unilateral sanctions against Russia “will only increase the rift and standoff,” taking a stance with Russia in the entire conflict situation.
"In the current situation, unilateral sanctions may only increase the divide and the standoff. China calls on all sides to adhere to a rational approach, to settle the crisis around Ukraine and the corresponding problems via dialogue and negotiations," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.
He added, “dramatization and speculations about war are not responsible behavior. Sanctions and pressure do not help to defuse the situation, and promotion of bloc standoff leads us to the old road of Cold War even stronger.”
NATO is planning to deploy more troops in southeastern Europe, and will meet tomorrow and on Thursday to station multinational combat troops in countries southwest of Ukraine, such as Romania, to deter Russia, German Press Agency confirmed. "The danger of a new armed conflict in Europe is real," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had earlier said at a conference. And now reports emerge that NATO plans to deploy 1,000 troops to Bulgaria and Romania, and possibly to Slovakia and Hungary.
“Nearly 30 member states have accepted a corresponding proposal from the military in a written decision-making process this week,” newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported. It added that thus far NATO troops were only stationed in so-called Baltic states of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, as well as in Poland.
As the Russian defense ministry announced that it was removing some of the troops from the border with Kyiv, the UK government on Tuesday still hurled the threats of an imminent attack by Russia as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited his own "intelligence sources." UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted out a warning that Russia could "invade Ukraine at any moment".
UK's Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile joined the British officials' warnings as he stated despite Russia's drawdown of the troops that had apparently returned after the military exercise with the Belarusian forces, "it is not entirely clear what's happening."
"Anything that de-escalates this is welcome but we don't know what this is yet," wanted the UK's Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in remarks with Sky news. He also cautioned that Ukraine's allies needed to stand together and had to remain vigilant.
"Whatever other arguments and quarrels we have with the prime minister when it comes to the sovereignty of Ukraine and standing up to Russian aggression we stand as one united," said the Labour leader, referring to UK PM's partygate scandals that has divided the British parliament for weeks.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that he sees no demonstration of a " will to act" on Russia's side even when signs are positive that it is looking for a diplomatic solution. Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday that Russia has still amassed a significant fighting force around the regions bordering Ukraine. The troop presence is biggest since the cold war. "Everything is now in place for a new attack," the NATO chief warned after Russia and Poland FMs held bilateral dialogue under the OSCE arrangement.
“But Russia still has time to step back from the brink, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution”, Stoltenberg said, as he said that the volatile situation on the Ukrainian border is the “most serious security crisis we have faced in Europe for decades”.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said at the presser, "we are seeing Russian openness to the conversation" but the intelligence is still "not encouraging" about deescalating tensions. Johnson stated that there is "more reason" for the UK to "remain tough" on imposing the crippling economic sanctions targeting Russian businesses and individuals. "We think that they [Russia] have a huge preparation ready to go at virtually any time," warned the UK Prime Minister.
Johnson acknowledged that there are "signs of a diplomatic opening," on part of Russia.
NATO's secretary-general has said that Russia's movement of some of its combat troops "might not be a proper de-escalation."His remarks come as Russia's ministry of defense announced that its southern and western troops on the Ukrainian border are returning to the military bases after the drill with Belarus. "This does not represent a real de-escalation if equipment is left behind," said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
"What we need to see is a significant and enduring withdrawal of forces, troops and the heavy equipment," he asserted
At least 20 ships from Russia’s Northern Fleet have launched fresh Navy drills in the Barents Sea, Russia's Interfax news agency reported citing military sources from the fleet. The military drill started in the Arctic waters between Russia and Norway that seems to threaten the 2010 Agreement between the Norwegian Storting and the Russian Duma regarding the cooperation in the Barents Sea over several decades of maritime conflict. The Barents Sea is the highly contentious part of the Arctic Ocean to the north of the Norwegian and Russian mainland coasts.
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has reportedly said that the recent moves of drawing down the troops by Russia may give hope of diplomatic solution but it is not equivalent to deescalating the threat of invasion. At a news conference, NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg acknowledged that Moscow is "interested in continuing with diplomatic efforts" and therefore, NATO-Russia relations talks will continue. But the NATO military alliance "will not compromise on its core principles" of defending the sovereignty of Ukraine. NATO chief did not speak about the security guarantees demanded by Russia to remove troops from eastern Europe. He iterated that NATO has "not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine" or deescalation.
"We [NATO] will continue to monitor and follow closely what Russia is doing," said NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said that there are "grounds for cautious optimism" as there are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. But so far, EU and NATO alliance "has not seen any de-escalation on the ground." There is no reduced military presence by Russia on Ukraine borders, except that Russian troops returned to bases after completion of Belarusian military drills, indicated the NATO chief. "Everything is in place for a new attack on Ukraine," he has reportedly warned.
As the German chancellor has arrived in Moscow for holding talks with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in order to de-escalate border tensions, German media on Tuesday lambasted the chancellor for "harming" Germany's standing on the crisis situation and worsening the situation. Kyiv correspondent for German newspaper Deutsche Welle Mathias Boelingersaid Chancellor Olaf Scholz is "not presenting himself in a very good manner". Boelinger separately told Sky News: "He's very new to the job, and that might be part of Putin's calculations." Putin has seen the exit of former German chancellor Angela Merkel as a "window of opportunity" and if anything Scholz is not bringing to the table the same leadership.
Israel on Tuesday has rejected Ukraine's request of selling the Iron Dome missile defense system to counter Russian aggression, according to a report relayed by the Israeli journalist and author Nadav Eyal. According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Tel Aviv refused Ukraine’s request to avoid confrontations with Russia or upsetting the authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin.
“In an effort to avoid at all cost, Israeli involvement in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Israel refused to sell the Iron Dome missile defense system to Kyiv in order not to annoy the Russians,” the report read on Tuesday.
The Russian parliament is preparing to send a formal address to President Vladimir Putin for the recognition of the republics in Donbas, the Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast. The lower house of the Russian Parliament voted in favour of sending a resolution on the recognition of the eastern Ukrainian regions saying that it will enable lawmakers to send help and support to Russians living in Donbas. DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence in 2014 after a coup d'etat occurred in Kyiv.
While Russia has accused Ukraine of illegally infiltrating the Donbas region, it is now warning that it would not tolerate any provocations on part of Kyiv.
Speaker of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, wrote on telegram: "Lawmakers believe that the recognition of DPR and LPR will create the grounds for ensuring security guarantees and protecting the population of the republics from external threats, as well as strengthening international peace and regional stability in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and will initiate the process of international recognition of both states."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated in his speech that the OSCE foreign ministers have expressed optimism regarding a 'planned dialogue' with NATO on Moscow's security proposals. He, although insisted that while Moscow will continue the dialogue with the West, they must "reach real agreements on security."
He mentioned that matters of indivisible security, short- and intermediate-range armaments, as well as reducing the risks of war will be discussed in the ongoing talks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that Moscow needs its security demands fulfilled. While talks under the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) "would be interesting" they will not be replaced as a substitute for talks with the United States and NATO on Russia's security guarantees. "There shall be action on part of Poland to deter actions that undermine the national security of Russia," Lavrov has said, adding that the EU needs to honour Russia's concerns.
Lavrov said that he has has sent message to FMs in EU for responses on Russia’s security proposals for which it has not received adequate answers.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated the need for the bloc's and NATO alliance's readiness to discuss arms control treaties for Europe with Russia. While he acknowledged that the US and NATO reacted positively to some of the initiatives mentioned in Moscow's security proposals, he questioned the lack of affirmation to the security guarantees sought by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to defuse tensions with Ukriane.
Russia declared a moratorium on deploying short- and intermediate-range missiles in Europe, said Lavrov, after the US unilaterally pulled out of the INF Treaty with the US in 2019. However, "no one wanted to hear us out," he said, adding that particularly when Russia offers to "discuss new arms control measures" with EU and NATO.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that NATO and the US in their response to Moscow's security proposals have reacted positively to only some of the initiatives, and other major concerns such as the arms control treaties, have been rejected, as has been the case for several years. Lavrov questioned the bloc's readiness to discuss arms control treaties for Europe.
"There are lots of issues within Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe or OSCE that need collective actions such as military confrontations of the EU that dominate Russia’s territorial integrity, and threaten partnerships." Lavrov said. He added that the "approach of diplomacy has been compromised" and the "visibility and quality of regional security has been deteriorating" as the EU threatens the security of other nations [Russia].
Russia's FM iterated that "every country has right to choose unions" referring to Ukraine's bid of joining NATO, but asserted that the very alliance "dismisses principles of security." Russia's dialogue with NATO and US involved legal guarantees in documents but "no progress was seen on part of EU and US". Lavrov warned that Moscow fears OSCE dialogue "will split into smaller discussions" and major issue of Russia's own regional security will remain unaddressed by NATO, and Washington.
"The swiftness with which NATO has changed its position suggests that not everything is lost in relations with this bloc; [It indicates] that they can admit the obvious when they really want it", Lavrov said. "There shall be action on part of Poland to deter collective EU military actions that undermine national security of Russia."
Effectiveness of OSCE should be "proved in actions", says Lavrov. and must strike a balance, it has been “biased and fake."