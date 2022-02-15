Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that NATO and the US in their response to Moscow's security proposals have reacted positively to only some of the initiatives, and other major concerns such as the arms control treaties, have been rejected, as has been the case for several years. Lavrov questioned the bloc's readiness to discuss arms control treaties for Europe.

"There are lots of issues within Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe or OSCE that need collective actions such as military confrontations of the EU that dominate Russia’s territorial integrity, and threaten partnerships." Lavrov said. He added that the "approach of diplomacy has been compromised" and the "visibility and quality of regional security has been deteriorating" as the EU threatens the security of other nations [Russia].

Russia's FM iterated that "every country has right to choose unions" referring to Ukraine's bid of joining NATO, but asserted that the very alliance "dismisses principles of security." Russia's dialogue with NATO and US involved legal guarantees in documents but "no progress was seen on part of EU and US". Lavrov warned that Moscow fears OSCE dialogue "will split into smaller discussions" and major issue of Russia's own regional security will remain unaddressed by NATO, and Washington.