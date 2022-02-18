Fuelling the Russia Ukraine crisis and escalating tensions in the face-off, on Thursday rounds of artillery shelling were heard by residents of Donetsk and Elenovka of eastern Ukraine, typically controlled by Vladimir Putin-backed Ukrainian rebels. While the Ukrainian military said that rebels shelled at the village of Stanytsa Luhansk, two civilians confirmed to have received "shell shock". Patrick Lancaster, in Donetsk, has been reporting for Republic Media Network and gave an insight into the ground reality of the areas in dispute.

Stating that Ukraine is an active war zone at present, Lancaster reported from the Ukraine war frontline stating, "This (Thursday) morning, fighting erupted throughout Ukraine's front line." Bringing to light, the grave reality of Ukraine and the fear amongst its residents, Lancaster shared that hostilities have increased at the contact line already.

How did shelling affect Ukraine's local population?

At the border of the Ukrainian line of control, Lancaster said that the neighbourhood has confirmed ten rounds of shelling, including weaponry and mortars, hit their residences situated at the face-off zone. One of the residents, corresponding to Republic Media Network, confirmed the traces of firing and usage of heavy artillery weapons by rebels who hit the window panes of their residential complexes.

In exclusive visuals, Ukrainian security force personnel were seen inspecting the area and inquiring details from the population. In another visual, an officer, donned in a bulletproof jacket, was seen holding a paper with the mention of date - 17/02/2022- while holding it towards another officer who was clicking a photograph. The assumption may not be incorrect that they were placing on record the traces of weaponry and clarifying facts, so as to, know when the violent clashes between Ukraine and Russia broke out.

Previously, separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation". Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said that rebel forces have returned the fire, AP reported. On the other hand, the Ukraine military said it had not fired back after its forces were shelled. They said the shells also hit a kindergarten, wounding two civilians, as per PTI.

With many western leaders outpouring concerns and solidarity with Ukraine, Kremlin has repeatedly denied accusations that Russia will invade the neighbouring country.