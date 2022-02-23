Quick links:
Today Donetsk & Luhansk applied officially to Russia for recognition of their independence. But from the very beginning, the US started its internal influence in domestic affairs in countries of all post-Soviet space, including Ukraine: Russian Embassy's Dy Chief of Mission, New Delhi.
"All these years, the West was ignoring the situation and it was well-established practice by the US and its partners of double standards. They (US) claim democracy and human rights only when they are interested. West started using Ukraine for their geopolitical game against Russia by supplying weapons to Ukraine," he added.
"Starting from 2014, their (US) military supply to Ukraine exceeded USD 2.7 billion while Ukraine continued to blockage the eastern region and practice genocide. They were depriving people of basic human rights as well," he continued.
New Zealand's government summoned Russian Ambassador Georgii Zuev to meet Wednesday with top diplomatic officials who are urging Russia to return to diplomatic negotiations over Ukraine.
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is currently out of the country but said in a statement that the ambassador was called in "to hear New Zealand's strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days, and condemn what looks to be the beginning of a Russian invasion into Ukraine territory." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon that the meeting had taken place but declined to provide any further details.
___ Canberra: Australia has announced additional sanctions on Russia and is warning businesses to prepare for retaliation through Russian cyberattacks. PM Scott Morrison that targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be the first batch of measures in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.
Australia and Russia have imposed sanctions on each other since 2014. The sanctions were initiated by Australia in protest of Russian involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
Noting that diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution to the prevailing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that India's approach has been to de-escalate and de-conflict.
"We have been in touch with all concerned. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was at Munich Security Conference, he met a lot of our interlocutors. Our approach has been- to de-escalate, de-conflict. Diplomacy is the only option. We don’t want to see anything that results in further escalation of the situation," Shringla told reporters after flagging off the first consignment of humanitarian aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.
"This morning we made a statement at UNSC. We’ve been clear there should be the de-escalation of tensions, that the world can’t afford another conflict, that diplomacy and diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution acceptable to all," he added.
United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced Moscow's move, saying it is a "perversion of peacekeeping." Expressing concern over Russian military and weapons deployment, he also called for "immediate ceasefire" and restraint adding that the deteriorating security situation poses a grave threat to Ukrainian sovereignty. He also urged Russia to comply with rules for formal "re-establishment of international law."
Guterres' remarks came after Putin on February 21 signed a decree recognising the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine- Donetsk, and Luhansk- collectively called the Donbas republics. The step was met with widespread criticism from world leaders and effectively violated the Minsk Agreement. The US, UK, Japan and Germany responded to Russia's move with "swift and firm" economic measures.
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia and two separatist-controlled regions of Ukraine that were recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The penalties include a ban on issuance and distribution of new Russian government bonds in Japan in response to "actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine," PM Kishida said in a statement, as quoted by Associated Press.
Calling out Russia for unilaterally recognising the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Luhansk and Donetsk, he also urged Putin to "return to diplomatic process" in order to resolve the long-standing standoff.
“We strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic process in resolving the development,” Japan PM Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, as quoted by AP.
The situation in Ukraine has its roots in post-Soviet politics, the expansion of NATO and the dynamics between Russia and Europe, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, amid escalating tension between Moscow and the West after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent states.
In an interactive session at a think-tank in Paris, he said on Tuesday that the world today is in the midst of "multiple crises" and these developments have generated new challenges to the international order.
Separately in an interview published in French daily Le Figaro on Monday, Jaishankar said that the situation in Ukraine is the result of a complex chain of circumstances over the last 30 years and most countries are seeking a diplomatic solution.
"The situation in Ukraine is the result of a complex chain of circumstances over the last 30 years. Most countries, such as India and France, which are very active, are seeking a diplomatic solution," he said.
"The real question is: are you mobilised to find a good solution or are you content with posturing? India can talk with Russia, with other countries, within the UN security council and support initiatives like those of France," Jaishankar said when asked why India has not condemned the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian borders.
In his address at the French Institute of International Relations, Jaishankar extensively delved into fast-expanding Indo-French ties and said India looks at France as a "trusted" partner in countering myriad security challenges from the seabed to space and from cyber to oceans.
"I can assert with genuine confidence that it (Indo-French ties) are the strongest now since our journey as an independent nation began 75 years ago," he said.
"Through the tumult of our times, India's relations with France have continued to move forward on a steady and clear course. It is a relationship that is free from sudden shifts and surprises that we sometimes see in other cases," he added.
Asked to compare the Ukraine crisis with the situation in Taiwan, Jaishankar said different problems have different histories, different contexts and players and transposing issues of one theatre to another can be misleading.
"Both are products of very complex histories of that particular region. In the case of Ukraine, a lot of it derives from the post-Soviet politics, the expansion of NATO, the dynamics between Russia and Europe, and Russia and the West broadly," he said.
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on February 21 that he has taken steps to halt the process of certifying Nord Stream 2—the $11 billion undersea natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany.
Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government had decided to "reassess" the pipeline's certification, which has yet to be put into service. Scholz explained that the action was taken in response to Russia's recent activities in Ukraine, which included the deployment of troops to two pro-Russian rebel enclaves in eastern Ukraine.
"That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating," he told reporters.
As per the latest satellite images, Russian troops have already encroached into and are stationed at Ukraine's eastern region and closer to the newly-formed autonomous States, namely- Donetsk and Luhansk. As per the images released by AP, extensive military vehicles and Russian convoys, personal heavy carriers with ammunition were recorded along the Soloti area.
As per reports, by February 18 almost a dozen of Su-25 ground attack aircraft was visible at Luninets with a notable chunk of helicopters, military equipment and drone unit were also installed. In addition, reports confirmed the installation of the S-400 air defence unit in the said region. S-400 is a high-range surface-to-air missile defence system that can strike air carriers and cruise missiles within a range of 400-kilometre.
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to send soldiers into the two Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk, United States President Joe Biden has approved an additional deployment of US troops as well as military equipment in Europe on Tuesday (local time) to "strengthen" Baltic allies -- Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. According to The Hill, Biden told the media at the White House, “As Russia contemplates its next move, we have our next move prepared as well.”
The United States has already dispatched or repositioned nearly 6,000 US troops to Germany, Poland, as well as Romania near the countries' borders with Ukraine, while Russia has assembled approximately 1,90,000 troops near its boundary with the former Soviet nation and in Belarus, The Hill reported.
During his speech, Biden has also reaffirmed NATO's commitment to upholding international law, saying, "We have no intention of fighting Russia." He further said that they want to send an "unmistakable message" that the United States and its partners will protect "every inch of NATO territory" and would honour their NATO commitments.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced targetted sanctions on eight Russian entities as retaliation to Moscow's additional troop deployment along Ukraine's eastern borders and Putin's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic's (DPR, LPR). Addressing the cabinet, PM Morrison informed that the sanctions will include travel bans and they would be imposed "immediately". He even said that he believes "the invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun." Morrison further warned that the swift and firm sanctions could also exacerbate retaliatory cyberattacks from Russia.
"They are behaving like thugs and bullies and they should be called out as thugs and bullies," Australian PM Scott Morrison while slamming Russia over latest developments in Eastern Europe, as quoted by Sputnik.
"Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia. I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process," he added.
With an advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs, several students from India studying in Ukraine returned and collectively said that they are 'happy to be back'.
Speaking to ANI, one of the students said that it was better to return as there is no clarity on what could happen in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia, on Tuesday, established diplomatic relations with the disputed region - Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
"As a student, I feel it's panic there," said an Indian student who returned from Ukraine.
The sanctions include banning Canadians from all financial dealings with the breakaway states known as Luhansk and Donetsk. Canadians also will be barred from purchasing Russian sovereign debt and dealing with two state-backed Russian banks. Moreover, Ottawa will also sanction members of the Russian parliament who voted to recognize the separatist regions.
Speaking on Canada's response to Russia's decision, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Make no mistake, this is a further invasion of a sovereign state and it is absolutely unacceptable."
"Russia's brazen provocations are a threat to security and peace in the world," he added.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday called off a scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, saying that "it does not make sense" in the face of Moscow's attempt to aggravate tensions along with east Ukraine. The meeting was set to be held in the coming week in Geneva to push Russia for diplomatic avenues on the Ukraine crisis. However, while addressing a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba yesterday, Blinken asserted, Moscow making visible attempts to invade Ukraine "made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy."
"Last week, I agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week on February 24 to discuss our countries' respective concerns about European security but only if Russia did not invade Ukraine," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in his statement.
Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," he added.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday, February 22, announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. In response to Russia's decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area, Biden announced the first round of new sanctions against Moscow, adding to Western efforts to stop the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions are being applied to VTB Bank and Russia's military banks.
Earlier, Germany imposed a brake on a big gas pipeline from Russia and the British also hit Russian banks with sanctions.
As per the Reuters report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov brushed off the threat of sanctions and said, "We're used to it. We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason."
Maria Shagina, an international sanctions expert based in Helsinki, quoted in the Washington Post stated that Vladimir Putin does not seem threatened by Biden’s strategy of a slow escalation of sanctions. She suggested the Biden administration shift the red lines to imposing the tough sanctions as it would be late after the full invasion of Ukraine.
A day after Russia announced its recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent its forces there, it received a reply from the United States. Addressing a press briefing, US President Joe Biden said that Russia absolutely had no power to declare independent regions. As a retaliation, a tranche of economic sanctions was announced.
A day after the Russian President altered the international borders, its presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said further engaging with the diplomats of Ukraine will only complicate the relations between the two nations. According to a report by Russian news agency, TASS, Peskov called the talks between the officials of both countries will be an extremely unwelcome step and added this would also hamper the relations of people living on the other side of the country.
"Naturally, the severance of diplomatic relations would be an extremely unwelcome scenario, which will only make everything still more difficult not only for the states but also for their peoples," the Russian news agency quoted Peskov as saying.
Canada will deploy up to 460 additional troops to Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions following Russia's recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Under the deployment at least 30 Canadian troops will be sent to Latvia, Canada Defence Minister Anita Anand informed. "Most of the 460 soldiers will be housed aboard the frigate Halifax that is due to arrive in the region by the end of March, while the rest will be split between an artillery battery and a maritime patrol aircraft," she added.
"Today, I am authorizing a deployment of up to 460 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Operation Reassurance," Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday.
The deployment will see Latvia receive an additional contingent of 30 Canadian soldiers, Defense Minister Anita Anand said.
Most of the 460 soldiers will be housed aboard the frigate Halifax that is due to arrive in the region by the end of March, while the rest will be split between an artillery battery and a maritime patrol aircraft, Anand added.
Air India special flight AI 1946 landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Ukraine's Boryspil airport with over 240 Indian citizens on Tuesday night amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Air India special flight AI-1946 landed at Delhi airport with around 242 passengers at 2330 Hrs," an Air India official told ANI. On Tuesday, Air India's special flight AI-1947 operated for Ukraine to bring back Indians from Ukraine. More than 20,000 students from India are currently studying in different parts of Ukraine. "Feeling relieved," said an Indian student pursuing a medical course in Ukraine after landing at Delhi airport amid the Ukraine crisis.
