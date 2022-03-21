As Russia continues military operations in Ukraine, Moscow has deployed a TOS-1 thermobaric multiple rocket launcher system. This thermobaric multiple rocket launcher system referred to as 'heavy flamethrower' by the Soviets is positioned in Eastern Ukraine to increase firepower in the ongoing war. In a video accessed by Republic TV, a TOS-1 thermobaric multiple rocket launcher system is seen firing at Ukrainian positions.

Earlier on February 26, a TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher was spotted on the back of a lorry south of Russia’s Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border. This was first captured on cameras installed on the Belarus-Ukraine border on February 24, the day Russia launched its attack against Ukraine.

'Flamethrowers' of Russia

Russia opted for the TOS-1 and TOS-1A as a long-range alternative to handheld flamethrowers which have the ability to target or crush any object on its course. 'Buratino' was the name given to the launch unit. That's the name of a long-nosed Pinocchio-like character in a children’s story.

The TOS-1A “Solntsepek” (Sunshine) is an upgraded variant that is designed to deploy longer-range rockets that are capable of hitting targets up to 6 kilometres away. Though there are all kinds of multiple-rocket launch systems in use, the TOS-1 vehicle has no real counterpart in use by Western militaries. Some of the multiple-rocket launch systems in use by the US include M142 HIMARS.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for meaningful talks with Russia amid war and warned that it would take "several generations" for Moscow to recover from losses. On the other hand, the unprecedented Western sanctions aimed at isolating the economy of Russia have done little to halt Vladimir Putin's 'special operation'.

In a recent update to the attacks, Russian bombs fell on an art school in the city where about 400 civilians were in hiding, the Mariupol’s city council said. While the United Nations has informed that 10 million Ukrainians have fled the country.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

Image: Republic World