In the latest development, a civilian airport in Dnipro has come under attack by a Russian airstrike. The runway has also been damaged due to shelling by Russian forces. The governor of the city has also confirmed the Russian shelling at the airport. He informed that the Russian troops fired rockets at the main civilian airport. The Dnipro governor also affirmed that they will take time to repair the damage, however, they will make sure they will win. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see a major blast taking place at the airport. The camera has managed to capture the overnight strike.

The Russian troops have been advancing towards the capital city, Kyiv. The capital city is very crucial for both sides, for Russia to gain control, and for Ukraine to keep fighting against Russia's aggression. A 36-hour curfew has been announced in Kyiv, amid heavy shelling in the Russia-Ukraine war. However, despite numerous measures to evacuate civilians and open humanitarian corridors, the surrounding cities continue to suffer amid Russia's offensive.

In a tweet, Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates the call to 'Close the Sky,' saying that this is not just Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the start of a war against Europe. The ministry tweeted, "This is not just Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, this is the beginning of a war against Europe. Look up! Close the sky!"

Look up! Close the sky!#StopRussianAggression#closeUAskyNow pic.twitter.com/UYIbPjegbV — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 15, 2022

Ukraine is 'Grateful for Israel’s mediation efforts & humanitarian aid'

Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a call with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid and discussed that "Israel won’t be the route for Russia to bypass sanctions. Grateful for Israel’s mediation efforts and humanitarian aid."

"We discussed ways of ending the war in Ukraine. Agreed that the rights of Ukrainians arriving in Israel will be respected," tweeted Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

On Monday, the Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak announced that Israel is going to mediate the negotiations between the two neighbouring countries. Taking to Facebook, Yermak stated Israel had taken on the 'complex but noble' mission of working as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine. The diplomat also revealed that as a first step, Israel has decided to let in relatives of Ukrainians who were already in the country. After stepping in as a mediator, Israel has promised that the country will not become a route to circumvent sanctions against Russia. The statement by Israel came as the fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv took place on March 14.

Image: Republic World/AP