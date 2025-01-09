Sheikh Hasina’s ‘Reported’ Visa Extension Has No Relation With Her Extradition: Bangladesh Interim Govt

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday said deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s reported extension of Visa was unrelated to Dhaka’s request for her extradition to stand trial.

The remarks of the Bangladesh Foreign Office came after several media reports claimed that India has extended her Visa.

“We have requested India to return Sheikh Hasina as a Bangladeshi citizen. Her status in India has no relevance to this request. It is not a matter of our consideration,” a foreign office spokesman told journalists in a weekly media briefing.

‘Hasina’s Status In India Has No Relevance With Extradition'

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime.

Spokesman Rafiqul Alam added that Dhaka did not “have additional information, over the reported Visa extension.

“So we will not speculate,” he said when asked for comments about the media reports that New Delhi recently extended Hasina’s visa while Bangladesh revoked her diplomatic passport.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said it has revoked the passports of Hasina and 96 others over their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and the July killings.